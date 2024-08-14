Highlights Every Premier League club's top goalscorer for the 2024/25 season has been predicted by a supercomputer using advanced AI technology.

Young talents like Bukayo Saka, Evan Ferguson, and Cole Palmer are tipped to lead their teams in scoring this season.

Players like Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, and Alexander Isak are expected to continue their strong goal-scoring performances.

With just days until the 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off, it's that time of the year for fans to begin making their predictions for the campaign ahead. One thing supporters like to hedge their bets on is which of their club's players will top the goalscoring charts.

A supercomputer has put some method behind this and given an educated prediction on who the top goalscorer will be for every Premier League team in the 2024/25 season. Coin Poker have carried out this experiment, with the method defined as:

"Combining the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, a prediction was formulated by artificial intelligence (AI) to predict which player will be top goalscorer for each of the 20 teams throughout the 2024/25 Premier League campaign."

Every Premier League Club's Top Goalscorer Predicted (2024/25) Club Player Predicted Number of Goals Arsenal Bukayo Saka 15 Aston Villa Ollie Watkins 17 Bournemouth Justin Kluivert 13 Brentford Ivan Toney 19 Brighton Evan Ferguson 14 Chelsea Cole Palmer 21 Crystal Palace Jean-Philippe Mateta 14 Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin 11 Fulham Raul Jimenez 12 Ipswich Town Omari Hutchinson 9 Leicester City Abdul Fatawu 9 Liverpool Mohamed Salah 25 Manchester City Erling Haaland 32 Manchester United Marcus Rashford 18 Newcastle United Alexander Isak 18 Nottingham Forest Taiwo Awoniyi 11 Southampton Adam Armstrong 12 Tottenham Heung-min Son 16 West Ham Niclas Fullkrug 15 Wolves Matheus Cunha 13

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Arsenal are looking to finally end their two-decade-long wait to lift the Premier League trophy after falling short in the past two campaigns. Young superstar Bukayo Saka has become the most important player in the Gunners' frontline and the Englishman is projected to have another fruitful season in front of goal.

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins fired Aston Villa into the Champions League for the first time with a 19-goal haul in the 2023/24 season. The Villans are set to embark on their first campaign in Europe's elite competition in over four decades, but the supercomputer doesn't think this will harm the 26-year-old's efficiency.

Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert

With Dominic Solanke's move to Tottenham, the Cherries could be lacking in firepower for the upcoming season. Andoni Iraola will no doubt be looking to strengthen his attack to replace Solanke's 19 Premier League goals from the previous term. However, Justin Kluivert is tipped to be the biggest goal threat in the team as things stand.

Brentford - Ivan Toney

Not only is Ivan Toney expected to be Brentford's top scorer - as he was in the 2022/23 season - but the England international is also predicted to be in the top four goalscorers league-wide. His wonderful record two seasons ago was interrupted following a gambling suspension last season, but the Bees' talisman is back to torment Premier League backlines.

Brighton - Evan Ferguson

Big things are expected of Republic of Ireland youngster Evan Ferguson. After netting a hat-trick against Newcastle at the start of the 2023/24 campaign, Brighton fans thought they were about t witness a future star explode onto the scene.

Injuries and Roberto De Zerbi's rotation at the AMEX Stadium denied the teenager from reaching those heights, but the supercomputer thinks he'll bag more than any other Seagulls player this time around.

Chelsea - Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer took the English top-flight by storm following his move from Manchester City to Chelsea. The left-footed sensation was a shining light in an otherwise chaotic season at Stamford Bridge, and he's expected to continue that as Enzo Maresca's main man.

Crystal Palace - Jean-Philippe Mateta

The Eagles were soaring under Oliver Glasner at the end of the 2023/24 season, with French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta capturing the imagination of the Crystal Palace faithful with his clinical displays. He may not have his compatriot Michael Olise to create chances for him, but Mateta is in line to be Palace's top scorer once again.

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton have been one of the lower-scoring teams in the Premier League over the past few campaigns, but Sean Dyche has brought a real togetherness to the Toffees during his reign. Should Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain fit for most of the campaign, he's likely to be at the forefront of anything good the Merseysiders do going forward.

Fulham - Raul Jimenez

Marco Silva is yet to truly replace Aleksandar Mitrovic following the Serbian talisman's move to Saudi Arabia in 2023. Rodrigo Muniz looks set to be the first-choice striker at Craven Cottage, but the supercomputer has tipped veteran striker Raul Jimenez to out-score his younger teammate.

Ipswich Town - Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson's loan move to Ipswich Town was a roaring success in the Championship and that transfer has now been made permanent. The Chelsea youth product is set for a huge future but is also expected to make a telling contribution in the present.

Leicester City - Abdul Fatawu

Leicester City may still have veteran forward and proud member of the Premier League 100 club, Jamie Vardy, in their squad but Abdul Fatawu has been tipped by the supercomputer to be the top scorer at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's top Premier League goalscorer in each of his seven seasons at Anfield and that's unlikely to change in Arne Slot's first campaign at the club. Only one man is expected to score more than the 'Egyptian King's' projected 25-goal haul.

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has dominated the Golden Boot award since he arrived in England. Manchester City's clinical Norwegian has a combined tally of 63 goals in his first two Premier League seasons and looks certain to continue to reach those incredible heights.

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

The 2023/24 season was one to forget for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The English winger managed to find the net just seven times in the league, but could return to his 2022/23 form if the supercomputer is to be trusted.

Newcastle United - Alexander Isak

Despite facing competition from Callum Wilson at times, Alexander Isak has fought his way into the starting centre-forward role at St James' Park. This is largely down to the 21 top-flight goals he scored in only 30 appearances in the 2023/24 season. The Swede should be the man to drive Newcastle forward once again as Eddie Howe's side hope to improve.

Nottingham Forest - Taiwo Awoniyi

There have been little questions surrounding Taiwo Awoniyi's ability to put the ball in the back of the net. The biggest issue the Nigerian has faced at the City Ground has been recurring injury problems. If he puts those woes behind him, this isn't an outlandish prediction by the supercomputer.

Southampton - Adam Armstrong

Russell Martin will have his work cut out for him in his attempt to keep Southampton in the top-flight. Adama Armstrong fired in the winning goal in the Championship play-off final in his last competitive game and has been predicted to top the scoring charts at St Mary's.

Tottenham Hotspur - Heung-min Son

Dominic Solanke has been purchased to ease the burden on Heung-min Son, but based on this evidence, the South Korean sensation will continue to be the biggest threat in white. Linking up with a Harry Kane-like forward could get the best out of the Spurs captain.

West Ham United - Niclas Fullkrug

A new era is set to arrive in east London as Julen Lopetegui looks to improve on the good work done by David Moyes. One of the first orders of business was to bring in a top-class striker, a Champions League-finalist, Niclas Fullkrug. The German will lead the line ahead of the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, which should see him provided with plenty of chances.

Wolves - Matheus Cunha

With Pedro Neto securing a move away from Wolves, the majority of the attacking output is likely to come from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha at Molineux. The ex-Atletico Madrid man stepped up when needed last season and will need to do so once again.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 14/08/2024)