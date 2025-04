As unpredictable as ever, the Championship has thrown up great viewing from start to finish this season– and a Supercomputer, provided by Opta, has predicted who will be promoted and demoted from England’s second tier and everything in between.

It’s somewhat of a three-horse race at the summit: Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley are all practically neck-and-neck in pursuit of end-of-season glory and, at the same time, there are a number of sides who are flirting with relegation.