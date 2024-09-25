A supercomputer has predicted that Manchester City will finish the 2024/25 Premier League season in the absence of midfielder Rodri on 80 points, giving Arsenal a boost in their season aspirations. That marks a significant drop-off compared to what the reigning champions were predicted to finish on prior to the injury.

Pep Guardiola will reportedly be without the world-beating midfielder for the rest of the season after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury early on in their 2-2 draw with title challengers Arsenal, and it’s set to have a damning effect on this season’s aspirations.

Rodri’s Long-Term Absence Hampers City’s Title Hopes

Guardiola and Co lose north of 10 points on the back of midfielder’s injury

Before Rodri’s injury, a supercomputer projected the reigning champions to finish the campaign on a whopping 92 points – six ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – as they were predicted to retain their crown.

In three out of the past four seasons of English top flight football, 91 points would have given clubs enough points to run away with the title. The Manchester-based side’s points-per-game average with the 57-cap Spain international as their lynchpin, via BBC Sport, is a more-than-impressive 2.36. Without him, it sits at just 2.04.

Man City's Record - With and Without Rodri Statistic (across all competitions) With Rodri Without Rodri Win percentage 73% 64% Draw percentage 15% 11% Loss percentage 11% 24% Points per game average 2.36 2.04 Predicted points for 2024/25 91 80

Using the statistics from above, a supercomputer has predicted how many points Guardiola and Co will finish on at the end of the current season – and the Spaniard’s absence is heftier than first thought, perhaps, with their predicted points tally now sitting at 80, per the Standard, via the Mirror.

Arsenal’s back-to-back finishes in 2022/23 and 2023/24 with 84 and 89 points, respectively, also provides Manchester City with less of a chance of reigning victorious come May. The last time that Guardiola’s side ended up with 80 points or fewer was in 2016/2017. This was during the Calatan custodian’s maiden campaign in charge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United, in 2010/22, were the last team to win the Premier League with as few as 80 points.

Guardiola Offers Latest on Rodri Injury

‘He will be out for a long time’

Manchester City chief Guardiola, per MailOnline, has recently suggested that his side will not use the long-term absence of Rodri as an excuse in their quest to add further silverware to their already-bloated trophy cabinet.

“We don't want it, but we will still have a good season. I trust a lot in my players. I have a duty to find a solution. Rodri is not here, it's a problem. But complain? I feel sorry for him. Recover best as possible, we wait for you, and go for it. This is the challenge. Go to Newcastle, try to win, do what we have done for many years. Simple as that.”

Providing an update on his injury situation, the serial trophy winner said: “Still we don’t have the definitive, but he will be out for a long time, a while, but maybe it will be less than we expected. I cannot tell you because we are waiting on the phone calls from him and the doctors to know exactly what he has and the type of surgery he has to get. I think tonight, tomorrow we will know."