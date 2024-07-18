Highlights Manchester City are predicted to win another Premier League title in the 2024-25 season.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are set for a frustrating year, according to the supercomputer.

Relegation looms for Ipswich Town who are expected to struggle in their return to the top flight.

A supercomputer has predicted the 2024-25 Premier League table. Unfortunately for fans in north London, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur look set for a frustrating campaign.

Last term bore out a title race full of twists and turns as the Gunners were part of three teams challenging for the biggest honour in English domestic football. Liverpool fell away eventually, leaving Manchester City to do their thing.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola's men powered to a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, while Mikel Arteta and co fell short by just two points – despite picking up two more wins than the Invincibles managed. The Reds claimed third place, while Aston Villa just edged Spurs to grab the final Champions League spot.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted teams Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town all went down, with Nottingham Forest and Everton surviving despite point deductions. After all the drama, 2024-25 looks set to be another thrilling campaign.

Via Mail Online, a supercomputer has predicted how the division will shape up next season. Here are the results.

Predicted Premier League Table 2024-25 Rank Club Points 1. Manchester City 94 2. Arsenal 86 3. Liverpool 80 4. Manchester United 71 5. Chelsea 67 6. Aston Villa 65 7. Tottenham 63 8. West Ham 57 9. Newcastle 57 10. Brentford 57 11. Crystal Palace 47 12. Bournemouth 46 13. Everton 42 14. Fulham 42 15. Brighton 35 16. Southampton 35 17. Leicester 34 18. Nottingham Forest 32 19. Wolves 29 20. Ipswich 18

Champions League and European Spots

Manchester United Claim Fourth

It appears as though Man City are favourites to lift another title, which should come as no surprise. They have, after all, won six of the last seven Premier League trophies, but this could possibly be Guardiola's final campaign – with the FA ready to hand him the England job if he does depart.

It's more pain predicted for Arsenal who are tipped to finish behind City in second place for the third consecutive campaign. They also end up on 86 points, which is three fewer than they managed most recently, which would not go down well with demanding boss Arteta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal achieved 89 points last season – in Premier League history, this many points would have been enough to finish first (depending on goal difference) on 20 different occasions.

Liverpool finish third again, which would be a decent achievement for new head coach Arne Slot as he has the difficult task of replacing much-loved club icon Jurgen Klopp. Having given Erik ten Hag another chance, amid wide speculation that he would leave, Manchester United are rewarded with a return to Champions League football.

The Red Devils are backed to just pip Chelsea to that spot. However, the Blues could still technically get a Champions League place – it will just depend on how England rank in the UEFA coefficient. Aston Villa drop from fourth to sixth, while Spurs also fail to improve on their previous league finish with Ange Postecoglou's side managing three points fewer than their prior campaign to come in at seventh.

Mid-Table Obscutirty

Everton will be content

West Ham, Newcastle and Brentford will all be in the mix for the Europa Conference League right towards the end of the table, with all three teams tipped to finish on 57 points. The Hammers and the Bees will be happy enough with this, but the Magpies' Saudi owners would be frustrated at failing to secure European football after playing in the Champions League just a season prior.

There is then a gap of 10 points before we reach all the usual culprits in mid-table. Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Everton and Fulham will all be content to avoid being pulled into a relegation battle but their fans may be a little underwhelmed with their inability to kick on and force their way into the European places.

Relegation Zone

Bad news for Ipswich

From 15th to 18th only three points separate those who stayed up and Nottingham Forest, who are predicted to go down. Indeed, Brighton are potentially in store for a disappointing season as they finish on 35 points – the same as newly promoted Southampton, who will be relieved not to go down. Leicester also avoided relegation after coming up from the Championship, with the 2015/16 Premier League winners finishing on 34 points.

Sadly for Nottingham Forest and Wolves, they are unable to avoid the drop. Both teams have flirted with relegation at times in recent seasons but stayed up with relative comfort last term. Their bubbles are predicted to burst this time around, however.

Finally, poor old Ipswich Town are backed to end their first season in the top flight in 22 years with a whimper. The Tractor Boys will muster a measly 18 points, which is nine fewer than Wolves manage and only two better than what Sheffield United managed in 2023/24 as they finished 20th.