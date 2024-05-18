Highlights Tyson Fury has been predicted to win the historic battle with Oleksandr Usyk through a points decision - down to his skill, size, and experience.

Fury's height and reach advantages over Usyk are expected to play a crucial role in keeping the Ukrainian at bay in the fight, according to the supercomputer.

While Usyk is a formidable opponent, Fury's adaptability and experience against tough fighters may give him the edge for a close victory.

A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of this evening's 'Ring of Fire' clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The two heavyweight titans face each other with the chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, as well as maintain their own incredible undefeated streaks.

The winner will become the first undisputed heavyweight champion crowned this century. The last man to do so was the legendary Lennox Lewis, who defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999 by unanimous decision.

Usyk wagers his WBO, WBA, and IBO championships in the blockbuster fight, whereas the Gypsy King offers up his WBC title. Both men are two of the best heavyweight boxers of this modern era and many have struggled to pick a winner between the two. However, a supercomputer has predicted that it will be Tyson Fury that makes history in Riyadh later this evening in a close fight.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 17/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Tyson Fury Will Win, According to a Supercomputer

Fury on points is what it has predicted

AI analysis by the OLBG supercomputer model anticipates Fury to be victorious via a points decision over his Ukrainian adversary. The supercomputer attributes its prediction to Fury's boxing IQ, size advantage, and greater experience.

"Given the strengths and weaknesses of both fighters, this match-up could go either way. However, considering Fury's physical advantages and his ability to adapt to different styles, he might have a slight edge. Fury’s reach and size, combined with his boxing IQ and experience in the heavyweight division, could give him the tools to outpoint or potentially stop Usyk."

Fury has a sizable height advantage over The Cat, with the former being 6ft 9in and the latter 6ft 3in. Add to this the two-inch reach advantage for Fury (80in v 78in) and he should be able to keep Usyk at a distance.

Fury's IQ and adaptability (or unpredictability) in style was brilliantly showcased in his famous victories over Deontay Wilder and will be a key component in his potential victory, says the supercomputer.

While Usyk is certainly not inexperienced at the top level, Fury has fought and defeated a wealth of fearsome fighters, including the aforementioned Deontay Wilder (twice), Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte and Francis Ngannou.

Usyk is no slouch and is a truly formidable opponent for Fury, however, with the supercomputer praising the Ukrainian's impressive technical ability, speed, footwork, and ring IQ.

"On the other hand, if Usyk can effectively neutralise Fury's reach and impose his own game plan, he has a solid chance of winning by decision.

"Tyson Fury wins by decision, despite the technical skills and stamina of Usyk."

The Cat has previously beaten opponents larger than him, with wins over Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora demonstrating that. He will not be intimidated by Fury's size advantage and could even relish it. Despite this, the supercomputer believes Fury will just edge it in a razor-thin encounter, but one that could be considered one of the best boxing bouts of all time: "This fight promises to be a highly competitive and tactical bout, showcasing the best of heavyweight boxing."

Walkouts for this highly anticipated bout are expected to begin at 10:30pm BST.