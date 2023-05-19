Eldridge Wayne Coleman, popularly known by his ring name "Superstar" Billy Graham, was a transcendent superstar who pioneered multiple aspects of how wrestling would go on to be defined in the years to come.

The Superstar wrestler, who recently passed away, had initially started his career as a bodybuilder and shot to fame when one of his photo shoots with Arnold Schwarzenegger was featured in a popular magazine of the time. Subsequently, upon his arrival at WWE, this physique would capture the imagination of the pro wrestling fraternity, making it an archetype for the likes of Hulk Hogan and Scott Steiner.

Billy Graham, however, was not your regular bodybuilder. He was an extremely charismatic character who understood the business of WWE and professional wrestling. In that regard, he was perhaps ahead of his time. Incorporating flashy clothes, an over-the-top promo style, and colorful hairdos, the wrestler truly became a superstar of the time, making true to his nickname.

The Arizona native was never shy of controversy either, speaking out about sensitive topics and making unpopular opinions about happenings in the WWE. Thus, the fact that he firmly remains a recognized part of WWE folklore is a testament to his achievements.

In tribute to the late "Superstar" Billy Graham, here are the seven most memorable moments of his career including controversies, reconciliation, and superstardom.

7 Hall of Fame Induction

In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Triple H.

This may have surprised those who followed the wrestling star's public displeasure with the WWE, especially Vince McMahon. However, his achievements, charisma, and contribution to the WWE are so undeniable that his Hall of Fame induction became an eventuality.

Before his induction, WWE released a video package where "Superstar" Billy Graham was showered with praises. McMahon called him "unquestionably one of the most unique performers in the history of the business" and the whole business was united in their opinion that the late wrestling star's "presence" made him stand out.

Billy Graham would later ask for his removal from the Hall of Fame, following the induction of Abdullah The Butcher.

6 Controversy with Vince McMahon

"Superstar" Billy Graham loved speaking his mind and did not hold back in stating what he thought of Vince McMahon on multiple occasions.

In the early 1990s, during the height of the steroid scandal that shook WWE, Billy Graham laid into Vince McMahon, saying that he and disgraced doctor George Zahorian was forcing the wrestler to take performance-enhancing substances. McMahon, at the time, was undergoing a federal investigation for the use of such substances in his company.

While Billy Graham would later backtrack on his statement, it did not stop the Hall of Fame inductee from taking further jibes at Vince McMahon when Vickie Guerrero revealed the WWE board member had stopped wrestlers contracted under his promotion from being a guest on her podcast.

The late legend called Vince "ever greedy" and "the single most evil human being", among other things for the latter's petty act.

5 1986 Return as a babyface

"Superstar" Billy Graham portrayed heel gimmicks for most of his wrestling career, including during his time with WWE. It was only during his final run, starting in 1986, that he portrayed a babyface character in the company. This was his third and final run in WWE, making for a fun, nostalgia trip while it lasted.

Billy Graham changed his look significantly from his previous return, opting to return to his idiosyncratic tie-dyed look enhanced with the famous colorful clothing. It was in contrast to his previous run with the company where he opted for a martial arts-inspired look coupled with a shaved head.

During this run, despite deteriorating hip and ankles, he had memorable feuds with Harley Race and Butch Reed until it was diagnosed that a hip replacement surgery was necessary.

It was a pity that his only babyface run did not last long, and he wrestled the final match of his career against Reed at 44 years of age.

4 Champion vs Champion Title Unification Match

"Superstar" Billy Graham is among the best heel champions ever and wrestled in a historic champion vs champion match against Harley Race.

Adding further context to an already legendary bout, this match pitting the WWE Champion against the NWA World Heavyweight Champion was a title unification match with a special 2/3 falls stipulation. A gargantuan match at the time, it was among the first "supercards" in wrestling history and was held at the Orange Bowl Stadium in Miami, Florida.

In this match, Billy Graham wrestled Harley Race to a draw as the 60-minute time limit was reached without either man scoring the decisive fall. While such a result would today be viewed as anti-climactic, the occasion superseded the result at the 1978 NWA SuperBowl of Wrestling.

3 Feud with Bob Backlund

A major reason for keeping the WWE and NWA world championships separate was the fact that a handshake agreement had already been reached with Bob Backlund to crown him WWE Champion.

This feud between "Superstar" Billy Graham and Bob Backlund, stretching across two runs, would become a career highlight for the former.

In February 1978, Bob Backlund ended Billy Graham's run as WWE Champion. At this time, the "Superstar" had proposed a storyline where he would turn babyface, a character arc he was keen on essaying. That wish, however, was not granted and he subsequently left the company.

Four years later, in 1982, Billy Graham returned with his martial arts-inspired look and wasted little time in setting sights on Backlund. In a bid to make his intentions clear, the Superstar destroyed Backlund's WWE title while the latter was wrestling a match.

This set up a year-long feud between the two which culminated with Backlund triumphing in a lumberjack match.

While Billy Graham was unable to win the feud, in line with the times when heels were meant to put babyfaces over, it was a memorable feud enhanced by Graham's believable heel gimmick.

2 Feud with Dusty Rhodes

Self-admittedly, "Superstar" Billy Graham most enjoyed his matches against the late Dusty Rhodes.

In an interview post his retirement, Billy Graham stated that his best feud and matches were against The American Dream. During their 1977 and 1978 rivalry, Graham and Rhodes would wrestle some very memorable matches, the Texas Death match and a Bullrope match being the absolute highlights.

The Texas Death match at Madison Square Garden was quite iconic and one which the Superstar singled out. Displaying superlative storytelling ability during a choking sequence with the rope, Billy Graham recreated crucifixion imagery by opening up his arms as Dusty held him in such a way that he was hanging in the air on the outside from the top rope.

“My feet were off the floor, with that rope around my neck, and he’s pulling me leaning over the top rope. I almost passed out, I had to grab the rope and pull myself up to the apron. But those two matches, the Texas Deathmatch, and the bullrope match…the pandemonium could not be matched,” Graham said.

As both men are no more with us, the image of them covered in blood while the Texas Death match came to a close makes for a fitting representation of the duo's contribution to the business.

1 Dethroning Bruno Sammartino

It is important to paint a fair picture of how WWE and the wrestling industry functioned when "Superstar" Billy Graham defeated Bruno Sammartino for the then WWWF Heavyweight Championship.

During those days, heels and babyfaces were clearly defined. The crowd cheered the babyfaces, wanting them to win, and jeered the heels. The main job of the heels was oftentimes to elevate the babyfaces and lose to them in main events to send the crowd home happy.

The roles were very clearly defined with the only exception being championship transitions. When it was time for a babyface to hand over the reins to another, it would happen via the heels being transitional champions.

"Superstar" Billy Graham smashed this status quo into pieces. Graham would hold onto that title for 296 days, starting his reign in April 1977 and ending it in February 1978 against Bob Backlund.

Firstly, dethroning Bruno Sammartino in itself was an achievement as he was the company's longest-reigning champion. Having held the title for nearly eight years, he will always hold that accolade. Thus, the feat of defeating Sammartino is indicative of exactly how high his status was in the business at the time. Graham would end Sammartino's second reign with the title (not his longest reign), which itself was over three years long.

What further cemented his legacy as an icon was the fact that he held the championship for nine and a half months. There was nothing remotely transitional about "Superstar" Billy Graham's run as champion.

He feuded and successfully defended sports entertainment’s most storied prize against legendary wrestlers like Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monsoon, and "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

GiveMeSport extends its condolences to "Superstar" Billy Graham's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.