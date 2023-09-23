Highlights Joel Embiid could be interested in joining the Knicks due to uncertainty and challenges with the 76ers, and his presence would instantly elevate the team's championship chances.

Donovan Mitchell's offensive firepower and defensive abilities would inject life into the Knicks' scoring and align perfectly with the team's aspirations for defensive excellence.

The prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Knicks represents a potential turning point for the franchise, as his dominant two-way play, playmaking skills, and leadership would greatly benefit the team.

The New York Knicks have been stuck in an endless cycle of mediocrity for many years. Despite all the struggles, recent seasons have seen the team improving and trying to reclaim its prominence in the NBA . Stocked with assets, the Knicks are in prime position for a blockbuster move, with some big names that are rumored to be on the move soon. Here are three superstars that could find themselves linked with a move to the Big Apple as soon as this year.

3 Joel Embiid

Coming off a stellar MVP season, Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers don't quite seem like championship contenders. With James Harden begging to be traded and the uncertainties around new head coach Nick Nurse, the reigning MVP might be looking for a place with better communication, culture and championship aspirations.

The 76ers have faced significant challenges in recent years, marked by ongoing distractions and a flurry of rumors. These circumstances have raised legitimate concerns about the timeline for Embiid's potential departure from the franchise. Harden has made it known that he has no real interest in returning to the 76ers, but with no trade coming to fruition for now, how will he and Embiid co-exist together on the court? Nurse hasn't dealt with any superstar drama in his career, so there is uncertainty that he might not be able to control Harden and Embiid all the time. Furthermore, Embiid has voiced his frustrations about the team not performing well in playoffs.

Embiid's mastery on the basketball court is undeniable. A towering presence in the paint, his combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ places him among the most dominant forces in the NBA. He's a transformative talent that can instantly propel the Knicks into championship contention, making them the team to avoid in playoffs. With a supporting cast as good as the Knicks, Embiid can have a real shot at the championship run he's always wanted.

Not only does he bring generational talent, he also compliments the Knick's style of play. Last season, the Knicks ranked eighth in the league for most attempted three-pointers attempted per game. This statistic underscores their identity as a team heavily reliant on the three-point shot. They also ranked ninth in percentage of field goals attempted within 0-3 feet. However, they ranked 25th in field goal percentage on those attempts. Adding Embiid would significantly help their shooting in these areas of the court because he has a skill set tailor-made for thriving in the interior, and he is one of the better shooting big men in the NBA, with a career 34% from behind the arc.

Lastly, the Knicks will want to add someone that compliments their current star Jalen Brunson. Embiid most certainly compliments him and will even elevate Brunson when they are both on the court. If it's anything like watching Harden and Embiid working together on the court, the Knicks would have no problems implementing them smoothly into the offense.

Embiid will surely come at a significant cost, but the Knicks have enough assets to acquire just about anyone in the league. With Embiid securing a four-year, $213-million contract, the Knicks could have their core players under contract until at least 2025. The addition of a talent of Embiid's caliber to the Knicks' roster would not only elevate the team's competitiveness, but also ignite the passion of the New York fans.

2 Donovan Mitchell

Reflecting on last offseason, there were rumors circulating about Donovan Mitchell's departure from the Utah Jazz, aligning with the team's intent to embark on a rebuilding phase. The Jazz were reportedly asking for seven first-round picks on top of meeting the salary requirements, but the Knicks refused. This forced the Jazz to trade Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who were jump-starting their new era in hopes of winning a championship. The Cavaliers ironically lost in the first round of playoffs to the Knicks.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, they find themselves at a crossroads, with aspirations of securing a superstar to elevate their game. Mitchell, the Cavaliers' electrifying guard, has emerged as an irresistible target. His ability to create his own shot, navigate through defenses, and hit from beyond the arc makes him one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. Mitchell's offensive firepower and defensive abilities would inject life into the Knicks' scoring by providing a go-to option in crunch time and the kind of clutch playmaking that can win games. Mitchell's contributions aren't limited to the offensive end. He's a relentless defender, known for his perimeter defense and ability to disrupt passing lanes. Adding him to the Knicks' roster aligns perfectly with the team's aspirations for defensive excellence.

Mitchell's scoring versatility could greatly help the Knicks, considering they were ranked 18th in field goal percentage and 19th in three-point percentage last season. Mitchell ranked 44th in two-point field goal percentage and 58th in three-point field goal percentage among all players last season. This illustrates Mitchell's potential to elevate the Knicks' scoring efficiency and bolster their overall offense.

Mitchell also brings leadership and playoff experience to the table. His deep playoff runs with the Utah Jazz have equipped him with the knowledge of what it takes to succeed when the stakes are highest. His presence in the locker room would provide guidance and inspiration to the Knicks' young core, helping them navigate the pressures of postseason play. Mitchell's presence would also attract other players who want to contend for championships. The Knicks could use their available cap space and assets to surround him with a supporting cast capable of making a deep playoff run.

Read More: Where the New York Knicks stand on an Immanuel Quickley extension

Mitchell embodies the promise of a brighter future for New York. His offensive brilliance, combined with his versatility and clutch play, positions him as a true game-changer for the franchise. With Mitchell in their ranks, the Knicks would be poised to revitalize their scoring efficiency, contend at the highest level, and reclaim their storied place among the NBA's elite. As the possibilities unfold, one thing remains certain: Mitchell has the potential to transform the Knicks into a powerhouse, and his journey with the team promises to be an exciting and transformative chapter in the franchise's illustrious history.

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

The prospect of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Knicks jersey is an audacious dream, one that Knicks fans have clung to with unwavering hope. It represents a potential turning point, a moment when the franchise could return to championship contention. Discussions and rumors are swirling after he recently shared intriguing insights about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, emphasizing his commitment to pursuing the best opportunity for championship success. Should Giannis follow through on his declaration, the Knicks could emerge as a compelling destination.

Antetokounmpo is a rare breed in the NBA. Standing at 6-foot-11 with a wingspan that seems to stretch to eternity, Giannis is a dominant force on both ends of the court. His ability to score in the paint, grab rebounds, block shots, and disrupt passing lanes makes him a true two-way superstar. Last season, he was the only player in the NBA to average 31 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and 5 assists per game.

Giannis is not just a scorer; he's also a playmaker. His court vision and passing skills are exceptional for a player of his size. This attribute is invaluable for creating open shots and facilitating ball movement within the team's offensive schemes. This would help the Knicks immensely, due to a stagnant offense that saw them ranked 28th in assists per game last season. Ball movement is going to be a key to them unlocking their offensive potential next season.

Lastly, Giannis' championship experience and proven leadership offer a solidified leader for a Knicks roster eager for guidance. In a city that thrives on star power and marketability, the "Greek Freak" brings an electrifying charisma and global appeal that could reinvigorate the Knicks' fan base and reignite the passion within Madison Square Garden.

Antetokounmpo's potential arrival in New York offers a tantalizing promise of transformation. With his multifaceted skill set, championship pedigree, and marketable charm, he checks all the boxes for the Knicks' quest to ascend back into the NBA elite.

Read more: Multiple teams will 'inevitably' get involved in Damian Lillard trade