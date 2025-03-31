Summary The WWE Hall of Fame aims to honour the industry's greatest contributors.

However, some former WWE Superstars, or employees, may never get their flowers.

From Jim Cornette to Chris Jericho, the WWE Universe is unsure of certain inductees as potential Hall of Fame entrants.

The WWE has been the standard-bearer of professional wrestling since the 1950s. A company with a storied history, it has produced countless memorable moments. From the Attitude Era to the current Records Era, the WWE knows how to execute timeless segments. Whether it is