Summary
- The WWE Hall of Fame aims to honour the industry's greatest contributors.
- However, some former WWE Superstars, or employees, may never get their flowers.
- From Jim Cornette to Chris Jericho, the WWE Universe is unsure of certain inductees as potential Hall of Fame entrants.
The WWE has been the standard-bearer of professional wrestling since the 1950s. A company with a storied history, it has produced countless memorable moments. From the Attitude Era to the current Records Era, the WWE knows how to execute timeless segments. Whether it is