Highlights Harvey Elliott's progress has been impressive, but he's been underutilised during Liverpool's rough patch in April.

Elliott's performances last season exceeded expectations, with his potential set to rise in upcoming years.

Journalist Andy Jones suggests new coach Arne Slot should utilise Elliott more for his impactful contributions, especially during possession-dominant games.

Harvey Elliott has made some superb progress when it comes to featuring more regularly for Liverpool this season - but Andy Jones believes that he is surprised at the lack of minutes handed to him throughout Liverpool's poor spell of form over the last month.

Elliott featured in 46 games in all competitions for the Reds last season, including 18 starts in the league - and having eclipsed that by featuring in all but five of the Reds’ outings so far this season, he appears destined to be a strong performer for them in the years to come.

However, with Liverpool undergoing a poor run of form in the league throughout April with just two win from six, it brought their season to a crushing end; with Elliott only starting two of those games. And Jones believes he should’ve had more of a say in matters when the Reds needed a live spark.

Jones: "We've Seen Elliott Make Big Strides"

Elliott has been a big part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for two years

Speaking to The Athletic's Walk On Podcast, Jones has made a call for new boss Arne Slot to use him more when he joins next season - especially in the moments where Klopp has failed to do so. The journalist said...

“I’ve been surprised as to how little we have seen of him in some of the games where Liverpool have been really poor in their recent month or so, but it’s been a massive year for him and he’s the type of player that Arne Slot should enjoy working with - and if you get him in the pockets of space, you could see Elliott playing in that role and being able to influence. The next step is being able to do that consistently from the start over 90 minutes, but his steps this season have been brilliant and that goal sort of summed it up.”

Elliott Could Become a Liverpool Legend

He's already scored in key moments throughout the season

The word legend can almost be used too much in certain circles when it comes to describing long-serving players, but Elliott is a boyhood Liverpool fan who joined the club at the age of 18 - and having already made 117 appearances for the Reds, consistent games from the centre of the park in seasons to come could see him become one of the longest-serving players in the club's history.

Should he make another 500 for the club alongside his 117 already, he would feature in the top 10 appearance-makers of all-time - and after amassing that tally in just three years, he could well reach that by his early thirties.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-05-24.