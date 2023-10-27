Highlights Football Manager 2024 early access has generated excitement and anticipation among gamers, making it one of the most highly anticipated sports games of the year.

Sports Interactive has revealed the 10 most purchased players in the game so far.

There are some surprising and some not-so-surprising names on the list.

Sports Interactive released the early access version of Football Manager 2024 last week and already, gamers have all flocked to play the latest instalment in the popular franchise. For years, fans have grown obsessed with the managerial simulator game and as a result, it's become one of the most highly anticipated sports games of the year.

The early access granted users who had pre-ordered the game to play earlier than usual. The scheduled release for the normal game isn't until the 6th of November. Some players couldn't wait that long, though, and they've now been forging their virtual managerial careers for a week.

One of the most exciting things about playing the Football Manager games is signing new players for whichever team you take control of. Whether it be ageing veterans that you'd otherwise forgotten about, unknown commodities who have something to prove or the very best wonderkids in the world, there are a variety of different types of football to buy and loan for your clubs that could bring them success.

After a week of early access, Football Manager has now revealed the 10 players that have been bought more than anyone else and there are some surprising entries to say the least. Without further ado, here are the 10 most purchased footballers on Football Manager 2024 so far.

10 Martin Baturina

Coming in at number 10 is Martin Baturina who has flourished in Croatia as a midfield for Dinamo Zagreb. The 20-year-old has been among his side's first team for a couple of seasons now and has already played more than 50 times for them. His eight goals prove he also has an eye for goals too and fans clearly like what they see from him in the game.

He has bags of potential and is available to users for just over £11m. It's one hell of a bargain, so it's not too surprising to see that so many users have turned to him already in the early stages of Football Manager 2024's release.

9 Yaser Asprilla

A man who has been a favourite for gamers in several Football Managers, it seems players are still happy to go back and use Yaser Asprilla who is ninth on the list. The midfielder, who plays for Watford in the Championship, has an incredibly bright future and his potential on the game is off the charts.

At 19 years old, he'll also offer teams a long-term project on either side of the flank and if we know one thing about Football Manager players, it's that they love those long-term projects where they get to develop a player slowly and create their own world-class talent. That's what Asprilla offers users, but if you want him, you'd have to move quickly. The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in the star at the start of the game so if you don't make your move, he could end up somewhere else almost immediately.

8 Ousmane Diomande

The first defender on our list, Ousmane Diomande has been extremely popular with users and that's largely down to the sensational upside that he has. At just 19 years old, he's a ready-made starting-level talent for many sides, but it's his sky-high ceiling that has fans excited.

He isn't cheap by any means, with Sporting CP unwilling to accept anything less than around £50m for the most part, but he's more than definitely worth it. Bagging a prospect like Diomande could answer some defensive problems for over a decade and if you get him in early, the hefty price will look like a bargain one day. Football Manager players love this guy, and we can see why.

7 Victor Osimhen

This doesn't really need any sort of explanation, does it? Victor Osimhen has emerged as one of the most explosive goalscorers in the world over the last couple of years, and he's just as sought-after in Football Manager as he is in the real world. Signing a striker of his calibre can be what takes your team from a perennial contender to a dynasty and many players have turned to him to bolster their forward lines.

Osimhen isn't a cheap purchase by any means, but he's wanted by clubs all over Europe and the results he delivers are pretty undeniable. If you're a side with a larger budget, he is a no-brainer as Football Manager users will tell you, with so many of them having purchased him already.

6 Patrick Dorgu

Despite the fact he only made his real-life debut earlier this season, Patrick Dorgu has emerged as a tremendous prospect on Football Manager and is one of the most promising young left-backs in the game. With the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund interested in him at the start of the game, you'll have to act quickly to bag him.

He's available for around £15m, though, which is a massive steal all things considered. He might not be ready to make an impact for a top Premier League side right off the bat, but given time to develop, he has all the makings of an all-time great left-back and could be the long-term answer for anyone looking for a superstar in the position.

5 Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is another top-class young defender that players have fallen in love with. After struggling to settle in at Barcelona, the 23-year-old joined OGC Nice in 2021, and he's emerged as a genuine superstar for the French side. It's often hard to find elite, young defenders on Football Manager, but many users have flocked to Todibo and for good reason.

He's an expensive buy but will help transform a defence when he's brought in. Clubs like Newcastle United and Arsenal are interested in him at the start of the game, but he's well worth splashing the cash on. Few young defenders will impact a side like he will, and we're sure the many, many players who have signed him will testify to that.

4 Roony Bardghji

Roony Bardghji is another young star who has been hot on the list of many Football Manager players for several instalments of the game now. As early as Football Manager 2022 when he was just 15 years old, he was one of the most promising young forwards in the game and that hasn't changed this year.

He offers blistering pace on the flanks and will cause defenders problems no matter what side he joins. You'll have to be patient if you bring him in, he won't deliver serious results right off the bat, but if given time to develop, you'll have one of the most dynamic attackers in the world. He's also available for quite a steal, costing around just £10m. What a bargain.

3 Antonio Silva

Over the years, Benfica have produced a number of exciting young defenders and this season is no different with Antonio Silva one of the most sought-after players in the game. At 19 years old, he's already emerged as an elite defender in the game and his potential is enough to make even the best of teams such as Real Madrid's eyes water.

The Portuguese club aren't prepared to let him go for cheap, costing over £50m, but the influence he'd bring to a team for a prolonged amount of time makes him worth it no matter the cost. If you're a team on the cusp of greatness, adding Silva could very well be the factor that pushes you over the edge.

2 Wilfried Gnonto

Wilfried Gnonto was one of the most promising young footballers on last year's edition of Football Manager and things remain that way this time around. Following Leeds United's relegation to the Championship, he's actually more accessible than ever and a huge amount of players have turned to him as they build promising teams for the future.

As a second-tier side, Leeds won't command as big a fee as they did last year, and Gnonto is available for around £17m which is a massive steal. Naturally a forward, he's also capable of influencing a game on either flank or playing as a 10 behind the main striker, adding a level of versatility to your side that could prove vital. He's cheap, he's young, and he's insanely talented, what more could you ask for?

1 Valentin Barco

Quite surprisingly, considering some of the names on this list, Valentin Barco has been bought by more Football Manager 2024 players than anyone else in the game so far. The full-back is still just 19 years old and can play naturally as either a left-back or further up the pitch as a midfielder.

He's already caught the attention of Arsenal by the time the game starts, so he might not be available for long, but if you get a deal over the line, you'll bag a future superstar. He might not be who many expected to have topped this list, but there are few players in Football Manager with as bright a future as Barco and his potential alone makes him a must-have for most players.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at the 10 players who have been bought more times than anyone else so far on Football Manager 2024.