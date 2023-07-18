Pre-season is now in full swing with all eyes on the opening weekend of Premier League fixtures, and fans of each club have given an indication of how confident they feel ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sky Bet have carried out a survey to gauge how supporters of each top-flight club feel with the new season growing ever closer.

The survey in question involved over 1,400 fans of the league with each participant asked to rate their confidence on a scale of 1-10.

So, how do fans of each Premier League club feel about their club's upcoming campaign?

20 Everton - 3.3

Surviving relegation on the final day of the 2022/23 season, the club have not done adequate business in the transfer window thus far with only Ashley Young being brought in.

It is easy to see why supporters have their doubts about the chances of success at Goodison Park this term.

19 Wolves - 5.3

Ruben Neves has left Wolves to join Al-Hilal

Julen Lopetegui has an uphill battle on his hands to not only turn Wolves' form around, but also to get supporters believing again.

The loss of club captain - Ruben Neves - to Al Hilal, along with financial restrictions mean that there's not much for fans to be positive about with only weeks to go until the start of the new campaign.

Perhaps linked to the future of talisman, Harry Kane, Spurs fans have not had a lot to cheer about in the past 12 months.

With Ange Postecoglou set to take the club in a new direction, it may have been expected that fans would be in better spirits.

After so many false dawns, their pessimism is somewhat understandable though.

17 Sheffield United - 5.5

Newly promoted sides are almost always in the running to go straight back down again and Sheffield United are no different.

From winning the majority of their games in the Championship to having a real battle on their hands to earn points in the Premier League, it could be a rough campaign for the Blades.

16 Luton Town - 5.5

It is probably still something of a shock to Luton fans that they find themselves in the top-flight in the first place.

However, on paper, the Hatters' squad doesn't measure up favourably to those of their rivals. So long as they can avoid the drop, supporters of the club will be overjoyed.

15 Crystal Palace - 5.6

2022/23 proved to be an inconsistent season for the Eagles.

Patrick Vieira was shown the door following a poor start to the calendar year. The return of Roy Hodgson had the team playing freely with goals flowing.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are expected to have huge seasons at Selhurst Park this time around.

14 Burnley - 5.7

A wonderful showing in Vincent Kompany's debut season as manager of the Clarets has resulted in an instant return to the Premier League.

Some concern for fans may be other clubs circling around their boss if performances and results continue.

With the Belgian at the helm, though, confidence is high around Turf Moor.

13 Bournemouth - 5.7

The majority of Premier League fans expected Bournemouth to the playing Championship football in 2023/24.

Supporters may be worried that Gary O'Neil has been replaced despite doing brilliantly to keep them in the division.

A new dawn is upon the club, and while that is exciting, it also brings with it a sense of uncertainty.

12 Chelsea - 6.3

In the build-up to a new season, Chelsea fans are normally aiming for a title challenge, but how times - and expectations - have changed.

A lack of midfield players at the club will have alarm bells ringing among the fan base despite new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, being appointed.

A few new arrivals in west London, though, should quickly raise morale around the club.

11 Fulham - 6.4

Confidence could go down at Craven Cottage depending on the future of two stars from last season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after bagging 14 goals for the London side in 2022/23.

Should the Cottagers lose their star man, morale around Fulham would undoubtedly take a massive hit.

10 Nottingham Forest - 6.4

After a huge influx of players in the summer of 2022, the squad is now more settled going into this season.

A mix of youth and experience gives Steve Cooper all the tools needed to aim for a higher finish in the league table.

Forest did well to beat the drop last season, but more is expected this time around.

9 West Ham - 6.4

David Moyes

Europa Conference League winners, West Ham, are yet to spend any of the huge transfer £105m fee they received for Declan Rice.

The way they use those funds to replace the former captain will likely be key to how they will fare in 2023/24.

The Hammers' fan base will be hopeful of bringing in a number of quality players to push the team forwards.

Getting into the clubs that have confident fans, last season's third-place finish has got United supporters eager to see what their team can produce in the upcoming season.

Erik ten Hag has been a massive hit with the supporters since his arrival from Ajax and with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford, it promises to be an interesting campaign.

Could the glory days be about to return to the 'Theatre of Dreams'?

7 Liverpool - 7.1

What a difference a couple of midfielders can make to the mood within a fan base.

Liverpool fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions last season as their side struggled to compete.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are exciting additions as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield after a number of high-profile departures.

6 Brentford - 7.3

Ivan Toney will be missing for the first half of the season due to suspension which does not seem to have dampened the mood around the club.

Clever recruitment and the intelligent coaching of Thomas Frank are being backed to take the Bees to their second top-half finish in as many seasons.

5 Aston Villa - 7.3

It is no surprise whatsoever that the Villa faithful can't wait to get football back as soon as possible.

From occupying a relegation spot under Steven Gerrard to earning a Conference League spot with Unai Emery, it was a whirlwind last time out.

The Villains will be hoping to follow in West Ham's footsteps by achieving continental success.

Already possessing one of the youngest and most talented squads in the entire division, the Gunners have added over £200 million of players during the ongoing transfer window.

Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz have fans excited that they can go one better next season and finally regain the Premier League title.

3 Newcastle - 7.6

Champions League football is returning to St James' Park.

The Magpies may have added a semi-finalist from last year's competition in Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, but Newcastle's lack of recruitment so far this summer has surprised some outsiders.

Their fans, however, remain fully in support of the club's ownership, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

2 Brighton - 8.0

It shows how much faith Brighton supporters have in the way their club operates that losing Mac Allister and potentially Moises Caicedo in the same window does not worry them.

Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma were the big players to leave last summer, but the team got even better on the pitch and there is a big belief Roberto De Zerbi can repeat the dose in 2023/24.

At this point it would be something of a shock to see any club other than the treble winners lifting the title at the end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side have proved outstandingly consistent in recent seasons and their fans have loved every minute of it.

Even losing Ilkay Gundogan doesn't seem to have brought down confidence levels on the blue side of Manchester.