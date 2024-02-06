Highlights An American Gaming Association survey estimates that 67.8 million U.S. adults will bet $23.1 billion on the Super Bowl, up from $16 billion last year.

The Super Bowl is receiving bets in historic volumes and is expected to be the second-largest event in terms of total bets placed, behind the World Cup.

The legalization of gambling in 38 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, has contributed to the surge in betting popularity for the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is a pretty popular sporting event, as last year's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles drew 115.1 million viewers across all platforms, making it the single-most watched U.S. based telecast of all time, according to Nielsen.

Though viewership numbers may not quite reach those heights this year, sportsbooks are still expecting a lucrative day.

Of course, Super Bowl 58 takes place in Las Vegas this year, uniquely positioning the event to take advantage of the prolific gambling scene on the Strip around Allegiant Stadium.

It's impossible to know what the final tally will be before it happens, but the $23 billion projection makes it a pretty safe bet to assume this year's Super Bowl between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will bring in a historic number of wagers.

Survey predicts 67+ million adults will place a Super Bowl bet

By volume, the Big Game would only be behind the World Cup in total bets

The 2018 World Cup in Russia currently holds the record for the most money ever wagered on a single sporting event, raking in an estimated $136 billion in bets across the entire tournament. The final match (between France and Croatia) garnered roughly $7.2 billion in wagers.

Though the Super Bowl is a one-day event and doesn't have the luxury of the Group Stage and Knockout Stage matches that the World Cup does, it's currently receiving bets in historic volumes.

As per the survey conducted by the American Gaming Association, roughly 67.8 million adults—which equates to just over a quarter of the American adult population—are expected to place at least one wager on the game in some fashion. That includes online bets, wagers made with a casino, sportsbook, or unlicensed bookmaker, any entries in a pool or squares contest, or casual bets with family or friends.

AGA CEO Bill Miller explained:

As the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time, this year's record interest in wagering marks a full circle moment for the U.S. gaming industry.

38 states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have now legalized gambling, giving way to a larger-than-ever population who are able to place wagers on the Super Bowl. Nevada is naturally expected to receive the most bets on the game, with Vegas sportsbooks projecting to take in ~13% of the total number of bets.

The NFL also announced that two sportsbooks would be running ads during the game, further strengthening the relationship between the league and legalized gambling.

As the Super Bowl and American football as a whole grow more popular, the betting scene continues to explode in tandem, as the simbiotic nature of the two sides' relationship becomes more apparent.

