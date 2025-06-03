A female TV presenter has accused Luis Enrique of "public mockery" following an awkward post-match interview after Saturday night’s Champions League final. Enrique had just led Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever major European title, with Les Parisiens producing a barnstorming display at Munich’s Allianz Arena to thrash Inter Milan 5-0.

It was a historic night - the largest winning margin in the competition’s showpiece final - and, on a personal level, it saw Enrique join Pep Guardiola as only the second manager to win a treble with two different clubs, having previously done so with Barcelona in 2015. He can now comfortably claim to be one of the best managers in football as a result.

But during his post-match interview, the Spaniard reignited a long-standing feud with journalist Susana Guasch of Movistar Plus - a grudge dating back nearly a decade to his time in Catalonia. His on-air remarks have not gone down well to say the least, with Guasch having since broken silence on the matter to keep the storm in the teacup brewing just that little extra longer.

Luis Enrique Accused Of Public Mockery To Female Presenter

Susana Guasch has refused to see the funny side to his remarks

Enrique has long held resentment towards the journalist, known for her Espanyol and Real Madrid ties. He regularly clashed with her during his time as Barcelona manager and clearly hasn’t forgotten, even if she thought he had. After Barca were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in 2016, she criticised him heavily, prompting Enrique to fire back: "Your analysis is quite superficial and gratuitous. It has nothing to do with that of a professional..."

The remark was aimed squarely at Guasch. When she followed up, Enrique shut it down with: "I'll say it again, you talk about whatever you want, and I'll answer whatever I feel like." On Saturday night, he took the opportunity to rekindle the feud, opening his interview with Movistar Plus by saying (see below):