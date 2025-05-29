A man has been named and charged following the Liverpool parade incident that left a total of 79 people injured, seven of whom remain in hospital. It was confirmed on Monday night that a 53-year-old white British man had been arrested and was believed to be the driver of the vehicle that ran into pedestrians at approximately 6pm that evening.

Information on the suspect had remained sparse. However, almost 72 hours after the shocking scenes unfolded, police have now revealed the identity of the individual in question and have charged him with multiple offences.

Suspect Charged Following Liverpool Parade

Paul Doyle, 53, has been charged with multiple offences

During a press conference on Thursday evening it was announced that a man named Paul Doyle will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on May 30th after being officially named as the suspect involved in Monday's attack.

The local businessman, believed to be from the West Derby area of Liverpool, has been hit with a total of seven charges, including: