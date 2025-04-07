Summary Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker believed England call was a scam before being named in the stand-by squad for the 2006 World Cup.

Despite youth caps, Reo-Coker never secured a full England call-up in the end.

His career faded after spells in MLS and he never featured under top managers.

While it’s often said that the universe responds to the frequency of belief, there are just as many moments in football where fortune doesn't favour the bold - it simply strikes out of nowhere. Some players walk with the swagger of destiny, only to see their careers fizzle out. Others, more modest and unassuming, end up writing chapters no one saw coming.

In English football, one of the sport’s great lotteries is the elusive England call-up. For many, pulling on the Three Lions shirt is the pinnacle of a career. Players on the fringes or fighting to break through often find themselves glued to their phones as international breaks approach, waiting for the call that could change everything.

But for former West Ham and Aston Villa midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker, that call wasn’t something he ever expected. So when his phone rang in 2006, he assumed it was just another scam, unaware that the awkward conversation to follow with then-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson would become one of the most memorable moments of his career.

Reo-Coker's Awkward Phone Call With Sven Goran-Eriksson

He couldn't believe he was being named England's stand-by midfielder