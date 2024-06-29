Highlights Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has given a worrying update to fans about his health.

The 76-year-old announced in January that he had 'about a year' to live and was battling pancreatic cancer.

The Swede reveals that David Beckham recently paid him a special visit and feels grateful for the kindness shown towards him.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has heartbreakingly admitted he doesn't know how much longer he has left to live. The 76-year-old shocked the footballing world back in January when he announced that he had 'about a year' left due to his battle with terminal pancreatic cancer.

Despite being told that he had one year to live, Eriksson has revealed that doctors are no longer able to give him a definitive answer on how much time he has left. The Swede - who always dreamed of managing Premier League side Liverpool - finally got the chance to earlier this year. As a lifelong fan of the Reds, Eriksson has made no secret of his admiration for the club and has previously admitted his desire to coach them.

GiveMeSport Key Statistic: Sven-Goran Eriksson's England record - Games managed: 66 Wins: 39 Draws: 15 Losses: 12

The veteran tactician got the opportunity to take charge of a Liverpool Legends team at Anfield in March after Jurgen Klopp made a truly heartwarming offer to him as he continues his cancer battle.

Klopp offered the former Manchester City boss the chance to visit Anfield and take control of his job for a day, with access to his office and everything. Eriksson went on to manage Liverpool Legends against Ajax Legends, with the Reds producing a brilliant comeback to claim a 4-2 victory.

Eriksson Would Rather Now Know How Long He Has Left

The Swede admits has his good days and bad days

In a concerning update on his health situation, the former Lazio and Roma manager wrote in his column for The Telegraph: "If you ask the doctors how long I have left they can't answer." Sven admits that he's also been moved by the kindness that everyone has shown across the world in recent months. He added:

"Does that worry me? I think it's better not to know. On a day-to-day basis, it's a little bit up and down. Some mornings I wake up feeling totally perfect. Well almost, and the other mornings it's a problem. But the good days are still here, and I am fine. "I have travelled all over Sweden, England, Italy and Portugal and I've had tears in my eyes so often at the kindness of people. You usually find that everybody talks well about people when they are dead. I am lucky that they talk well about me while I am alive."

One former player who has moved the Swede in recent weeks is David Beckham. The former Manchester United superstar was Eriksson's captain during his spell as England manager. The 49-year-old recently visited his former boss at his Bjorkefors farm.

Recalling Beckham's visit to Radio Sweden's P4 Varmland channel, via Mail Online, Eriksson said: "He came with six litres of wine from dates that were important to me. He had wine from 1948 – the year I was born, very nice of him. He is genuine, he could have been a big diva, but he is quite the opposite."

Eriksson's Glittering Career as a Manager

Swede was the first foreigner to coach England

Over the course of 42 years, Eriksson has had an enjoyable and impressive career as a manager. He coached several notable sides, such as Sampdoria and Fiorentina, Manchester City, Leicester City and Benfica. He won 18 trophies throughout his time in the hot seat, but it was his stint with the Three Lions that truly solidified his status as an icon in football.

The 76-year-old made history when he became the first foreign coach to ever be handed the England job in 2001. While he didn't win anything during his five years in charge of the Three Lions, he did a fine job overall, leading the nation to three consecutive major tournament quarter-finals.