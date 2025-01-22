Sven-Goran Eriksson had an illustrious career as a football manager and the highlight of his time in the hot seat is undoubtedly his run as the head coach of the England national team. The Swede took charge of the Three Lions in 2001 and held the position for five years. During that run, he led England to multiple major international tournaments.

His time in charge came to an end shortly after England were eliminated from the 2006 World Cup by Portugal, but over the course of his five years with the team, Eriksson was fortunate enough to work with an incredible plethora of stars. The former Lazio boss got to coach the likes of Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and David Seaman among many others.

Across 67 matches in charge of England, Eriksson used 78 different players and handed many their first ever caps for the national team. That wasn't his only work in the country, though, with stints as Manchester City and Leicester City manager. As a result, he worked with a huge amount of English footballers and it can be quite hard narrowing things down to the very best XI of talent he used. There's no one better than the man himself to do that, though, and that's exactly what he did. During an appearance on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Eriksson named the ultimate XI of England players he coached throughout his career and there are some very interesting inclusions and absences.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Hart, Neville, Ferdinand, Terry & Cole

The first name Eriksson picked was the biggest surprise in his XI and that was Joe Hart. While he didn't coach the former goalkeeper during his stint in charge of the Three Lions, he did work with him while he was manager at Manchester City and he described the star as the 'best goalkeeper in England' during his time at the Etihad, saying: "I never had Joe Hart in the national team but with Manchester City. During my time in England, he was the best English goalkeeper."

Moving onto defence, there's no surprise to see he selected Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry and Ashley Cole across the backline. The four are arguably some of the best players to ever occupy their positions. Neville and Ferdinand accomplished everything there was to accomplish during their time with Manchester United, Terry is regarded as the best captain in Chelsea history and Cole is considered the greatest left-back in Premier League history. As far as selections go, it's hard to argue with Eriksson's picks here.

Midfield

Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes

Similarly to his defence, Eriksson's midfield really picks itself. The collection of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes make up some of the best English midfielders of all-time and they were certainly the best the Swede coached. The former was his captain with the Three Lions and one of his most trusted players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No one played more games for England under Eriksson than David Beckham (56)

In the middle, he selected two of the best midfielders in Premier League history in Gerrard and Lampard. The two were closely compared throughout their careers and despite their immense success at club level, they never quite figured out how to co-exist in the middle of the park for the Three Lions. Still, individually, they were brilliant and earned their spots here.

The final player in Eriksson's midfield is Scholes and, rather fittingly, he slotted him in out of position on the left flank. This was something the coach often did with the national team and it might have prevented the United icon from having a greater impact for his nation. The former coach explained his reasoning, though.

"It was never a problem [Playing Scholes on the left]. At that time, it was the best four midfielders that we had [David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Scholes]. "I couldn't at the time put any of them on the bench. I picked because I was convinced that these four were the best. I was always convinced that Gerrard and Lampard could play together."

Forwards

Owen & Rooney

The final two positions in Eriksson's team were his forwards and he selected Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney. During his time in the national team, Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer. His record has since been broken, but he led the lines excellently for years and is thoroughly deserving of his spot in the team.

"Rooney was maybe not the best [player I ever managed], but he was very high up. Remember, I only had Rooney with the national team and for the big tournaments he was unlucky. He was injured for the last one and sent off [in 2006] and injured in 2004 as well, so I didn't really see the best of Rooney. "But you could see that this was a great player. I followed him and he's been criticised now and then, but he's the best goalscorer for England and Manchester United."

It can be easy to forget just how good Owen was due to the injuries he struggled with at the end of his career, but he was a phenomenal talent when he first burst onto the scene and thrived under Eriksson initially. In fact, no one scored more times for the country during his reign than Owen, who hit the back of the net 28 times.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/01/2025