Sven-Goran Eriksson has always dreamed of managing Liverpool and now, through the most heartbreaking of circumstances, it seems as though he may finally get the chance to. The former England head coach recently went public with the news of his pancreatic cancer, revealing he had about one year left to live in a best-case scenario.

It was a devastating revelation, with many in the football industry quick to share their support and love for the Swede. Eriksson has accomplished so much in the sport and managed some iconic sides over the years, with his tenure as the Three Lions boss his most famous. The one team he'd have loved to manage above all others, though, is Liverpool.

As a lifelong fan of the Reds, Eriksson has made no secret of his admiration for the club and has previously admitted his desire to coach them. Well, he might finally get that opportunity after Jurgen Klopp made a truly heartwarming offer to him as he goes through this terrifying fight for his life.

Jurgen Klopp invited Eriksson to Anfield

He'll allow him to manage Liverpool for a day

After hearing about Eriksson's cancer diagnosis, Klopp spoke out about the former Leicester City boss in a press conference, highlighting his love for Liverpool and inviting him to visit Anfield sometime soon. Fans online had begun campaigning for Eriksson to be given the chance to coach in the upcoming Liverpool Legends game, and while Klopp doesn't have any control over that, he has offered the 75-year-old the chance to visit Anfield and take control of his job for a day, with access to his office and everything.

"It was obviously very touching news when you heard about it. I heard for the first time about his admiration or love for Liverpool and that he was a fan for his whole life. I heard now about the Legends [game] and stuff like that. I'm not in charge of that. The only thing I can say is absolutely he's very welcome to come here and he can sit in my seat in my office and do my job for a day if he wants. That's no problem. "Being on the sideline might be a little bit more difficult. To have him here and show him everything and how this wonderful club developed over the years, I think that's definitely something we will tell him. He can come over and have a few wonderful hours here, I'm sure."

It's a wonderful show of class from Klopp for a man who truly deserves it in Eriksson. The former Manchester City boss has had a huge impact on football, especially in England, and it's nice to see the world recognising that.

Eriksson had a stellar career as a manager

He was the first foreigner to ever coach England

Over the course of 42 years, Eriksson had a pretty fantastic managerial career. He coached several notable sides such as Sampdoria and Fiorentina in Italy, Manchester City and Leicester City in England and even Benfica in Portugal. He won 18 trophies throughout his time in the hot seat, but it was his stint with the Three Lions that truly solidified his status as an icon in football.

The Swede made history when he was appointed manager of England, becoming the first ever foreign coach, and to this day, only the second ever, to manage the national team. He spent five years in the job too, and while he didn't win any silverware with the nation, he did a pretty solid job regardless.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's England record Games managed 66 Wins 39 Draws 15 Losses 12 Win % 59.09% Statistics per Transfermarkt.

Eriksson is one of football's good guys and hearing he's going through such a tumultuous battle with cancer right now, one that is terminal, is quite devastating, and hopefully, he'll take Klopp up on his offer and take charge of the team he loves just for one day. It's the least he deserves.