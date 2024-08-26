Sven-Goran Eriksson has sadly passed away at the age of 76. The former England manager revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer and wasn't given long left to live. The news of his passing was revealed on Monday, with an agent in Sweden who worked with him, Bo Gustavsson releasing a statement to let the world know.

Eriksson was said to have been surrounded by his loved ones as he passed away in the comfort of his own home following his long battle with the disease. His family have asked for fans to respect their wishes and allow them to mourn in private, but have also recommended anyone wishing to leave messages of support and condolences to do so on the Swede's website: www.svengoraneriksson.com.

Eriksson was an absolutely tremendous manager and more importantly, held in high regard as a human being by those who knew him.

Related Every England National Team Manager Ranked From Worst to Best From Walter Winterbottom to Gareth Southgate to Roy Hodgson, England have endured varying levels of managerial success over the years.

He spent five years as the Three Lions boss

While he managed some iconic teams throughout his career, it was during his time at England that Eriksson will be most remembered for. The Swede spent five years coaching the Three Lions and guided them through three different major tournaments. He was in charge for the 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup.

Eriksson's time in charge saw some of England's most iconic moments in the 21st century, including THAT 5-1 victory over Germany in Munich and David Beckham's late free-kick against Greece that sent the nation to the World Cup. His side were always tough to beat, losing by the finest of margins in Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup when they were eliminated on both occasions by Portugal.

Eriksson Also Managed Some Impressive Club Teams

He spent time at the likes of Manchester City and Lazio

Eriksson's football legacy will largely be associated with his time as England boss, but that doesn't mean he did some interesting work in club football too. The Swede spent four years as the manager of Lazio in Italy, winning seven trophies with the club during that time, including a Serie A title and two Coppa Italias.

He spent time with Manchester City, as well as Benfica, Leicester City and AS Roma among many others. Eriksson won a total of 18 trophies during his time as a manager. Regardless of who he managed, the coach will always be remembered fondly by football fans all over the world and his legacy will live long in the memories of those who knew him, loved him or watched him. May he rest in peace.