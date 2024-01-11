Highlights Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, with a prognosis of approximately a year.

Eriksson suffered a stroke and was told he had cancer after collapsing during a run.

Despite the grim situation, Eriksson is choosing to stay positive and make the best of his circumstances.

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer in a heartbreaking interview. There has been speculation about his health after he left his post as sporting directior of Karlstad in February 2023. The 75-year-old, who managed the Three Lions from 2001-2006, has now revealed all to Swedish radio station P1. He said, per Sky Sports:

"Everyone understands that I have an illness that is not good. Everyone guesses it's cancer and it is. But I have to fight as long as I can. Maybe (I have) at best a year (to live), at worst even less. Or in the best case I suppose even longer. I don't think the doctors I have can be totally sure, they can't put a day on it".

Eriksson revealed that he had suddenly collapsed while going for a 5km run. He went to see the doctors and he had been told that he had suffered a stroke and also had cancer. Despite the bleak prognosis, Eriksson is remaining positive in his cancer battle.

"It's better not to think about it. You have to trick your brain. I could go around thinking about that all the time and sit at home and be miserable and think I'm unlucky and so on. It's easy to end up in that position. But no, see the positive sides of things and don't bury yourself in setbacks, because this is the biggest setback of them all of course. "It just came from nothing. And that makes you shocked. I'm not in any major pain. But I've been diagnosed with a disease that you can slow down but you cannot operate. So it is what it is."

The Swede became a top manager after a brief playing career

Eriksson, a right-back, spent his whole career in the Swedish lower leagues. After stints with Torsby IF, SK Sifhälla, KB Karlskoga FF, Eriksson gave up on his dream of becoming a professional footballer at the age of just 27 years old and hung up his boots.

Shortly after calling an end to his playing career, Eriksson was offered a job as assistant manager at Degerfors IF. He became their manager in 1977 and earned them promotion to the Swedish top tier.

After success with one of Sweden's biggest clubs, IFK Göteborg, he was appointed Benfica manager in 1982. He went on to have stints at Roma, Fiorentina, Benfica, Sampdoria and Lazio before succeeding Kevin Keegan as England manager in 2001.

As manager of England's 'Golden Generation', he led the Three Lions three consecutive quarter-finals at the 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup. However, despite narrowly losing out on each ocassion, it was determined that he had underachieved as manager and left his post after England were knocked out of the World Cup in Germany.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's managerial career (selected clubs) Club Years Wins Draws Losses Trophies Benfica 1982-1984 + 1989-1992 151 46 25 5 Roma 1984-1987 56 36 29 1 Fiorentina 1987-1989 31 22 28 0 Sampdoria 1992-1997 84 58 57 1 Lazio 1997-2001 106 48 33 7 England 2001-2006 39 15 12 0 Manchester City 2007-2008 19 11 15 0 Leicester City 2010-2011 24 13 18 0 All data via Transfermarkt

Eriksson went on to manage the likes of Manchester City, Ivory Coast and Leicester City before managing in China for four years. His most recent role as a manager came at the Philippines.