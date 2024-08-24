Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed that he never forgot Steve McClaren's comments following his departure as England boss, when his successor promised in front of the squad to invite him to watch the Three Lions in the Euro 2008 final. The Swede's time in charge of the national team came to an abrupt end after England were eliminated from the 2006 World Cup.

Eriksson was initially contracted to stay on as England boss until 2008, with the European Championship in Austria and Switzerland set to be his final major tournament in charge. After the Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup on penalties by Portugal, though, he decided to step down - and it was quickly determined that McClaren would be the man to succeed him.

To help the transition from one coach to the other run as smoothly as possible, Eriksson conducted one final team meeting with his players. But after delivering his final speech, McClaren stepped in and addressed the team himself. It was during this meeting that the former Middlesbrough boss put his foot in his mouth and upset Sven in the process.

Related Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Verdict on Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard Debate The former England manager managed all three midfield legends and cast his verdict during a radio interview.

The Swede thought McClaren's words were inappropriate

Earlier this year, Eriksson delivered the devastating news that he had terminal cancer and doesn't have long left. Throughout his time in football, he became beloved by fans and players alike.

Following news of his illness, a fascinating documentary about him was released on Amazon Prime, and one moment in particular has got fans talking. The Swede spoke about his England exit and revealed what McClaren said in his final meeting that he still remembers to this day - for all the wrong reasons.

During his documentary, he said: "The last day [as England coach], I [gave] a small speech to the players, and everybody knew Steve McClaren would take over. He talked after me."

McClaren thanked Eriksson for his efforts during his time as the Three Lions manager, before adding: "Don't be sorry, we will invite you to the final [of Euro 2008] in two years' time." Watch the clip below:

This bothered the now 76-year-old, who thought the comment was unnecessary as he came to terms with the toughest loss of his managerial career. "That's the most difficult defeat I had in my life," Eriksson added on the documentary. "Because you cannot do anything, it's done. You cannot redo it, and that was sad. Very, very sad."

He thanked McClaren but revealed that he never forgot about what he said. It's safe to say, though, considering how things played out during the two years following his exit, Eriksson had the last laugh.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's England Statistics Games managed 66 Games won 39 Games drawn 15 Games lost 12

McClaren's England Failed to Even Qualify for Euro 2008

He lasted just over a year

With comments about reaching the Euro 2008 final in his first team meeting, it's safe to say that McClaren was confident when taking charge of the Three Lions. It's also safe to say that things didn't quite play out like that. The manager's time in charge was an unmitigated disaster as England failed to qualify for the European Championships under his leadership. It was the first time since 1984 that they had failed to reach a European Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Steve McClaren's reign as England manager is the second shortest in history

As a result, just one day after their 3-2 loss to Croatia confirmed they wouldn't take part at Euro 2008, McClaren was sacked and eventually replaced by Fabio Capello. Not the reign he had in mind, by any stretch of the imagination.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of 24/08/2024.