Swansea City are in advanced talks to sign American goalkeeper Tyler Miller on loan from D.C. United, sources tell GIVEMESPORT. The deal is pending the receipt of a work permit, which isn't a guarantee.

Miller's contract expires at the end of this season.

Miller, 31, has made 128 MLS regular season appearances between stints with D.C., Minnesota United, Seattle Sounders and LAFC. Miller has spent the last year and a half with D.C., making 30 appearances so far with the club. Miller was the starter last year but entered 2024 with an injury and Alex Bono has started the majority of games for the club.

Swansea City and D.C. United have common ownership.

Swansea have a win and a loss as they kicked off their 2024-25 season in England's Championship. They finished 14th last season.

D.C. United are in the first season of a new era under GM Ally Mackay and head coach Troy Lesesne. They are completely overhauling the team, with 19 players having departed since the end of last season. Miller would be 20. This summer D.C. signed midfielder Boris Enow, defender David Schnegg and forward Dom Badji.

This season, D.C. sit 13th in the Eastern Conference though just two points below the playoff line. United are led by Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich.