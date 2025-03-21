The funny thing about football is the way in which some players can thrive in one environment and then struggle in another. The likes of Angel Di Maria, Jadon Sancho, and Diego Forlan all famously struggled in English football but looked like world-beaters elsewhere.

A modern example of this is Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres. In 2025, he is one of the game's deadliest goalscorers. As a matter of fact, he is fourth in the race for the European Golden Boot, having scored more goals than Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

However, fans may be surprised to learn that he spent a number of years underwhelming in English football. While his quality eventually shone through in the Championship with Coventry City, a prior loan spell at Swansea City did little to suggest he would go on to reach such incredible heights later down the lines.

Gyokeres Flops at Swansea

Didn't impress much at Brighton either