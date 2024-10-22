There may be nothing more frustrating in football than coming up just short in a title race. Sure, it might be easier to deal with the disappointing result knowing that your team gave it their all and couldn't have done much more, but that could also be what stings the most. Liverpool and Arsenal are all too familiar with this feeling. Both sides in the last few years have come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League, but were beaten to the title by Manchester City by the slightest of margins.

There wasn't much else they could have done, but City were just one step ahead. Another team to experience that agony recently is the Swedish Division 4 women's team, Angelholms FF. In fact, they might have a case for feeling even worse than the Reds and the Gunners with how their current campaign shaped out.

Angelholms FF Finished Their Season Undefeated

They didn't win the title

In the history of the Premier League, only Arsene Wenger's 2003/04 Arsenal side have finished a campaign without tasting defeat. It's an incredible achievement that was the icing on the cake for what is still to this day their last league title.

Miraculously, though, despite recording a similar achievement in the fourth division of Swedish women's football, Angelholms FF failed to get their hands on the league title.

They went the entire campaign without losing a game and also went through the season without conceding a single goal. That's an outrageous feat that may never be replicated. Over the course of their 18-game campaign, the club won 15 times and drew three matches, while scoring 78 goals. That's title-winning form. It usually is, anyway, but Ljungbyheds IF had something to say about that.

Despite losing a game, they won 16 of their 18 matches, scoring 121 goals and conceding 14, meaning they beat their rivals to the trophy by just a point. It has to take something special to beat an undefeated team to a league title, but considering Ljungbyheds IF averaged more than 10 goals a game throughout the season, they certainly fit that bill.