Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus has blamed conditions inside the Olympic Village for her failure to secure a gold medal in Paris. Titmus was beaten by her compatriot, Mollie O'Callaghan, in the final of the women's 200 metre freestyle, who set a new Olympic record to claim the coveted gold.

Titmus was the reigning Olympic champion heading into the final, having won gold in Tokyo by setting the previous Olympic record of 1:53.50. However, three years later, she could only manage a time of 1:53.81. The 23-year-old was in tears in the pool after surrendering her Olympic title - and was in no doubt about what had affected her performance.

The conditions inside the Olympic Village have made headlines in the first few days of the Games, with many athletes criticising the facilities and food on offer. A group of South Korean swimmers even found the accomodation so poor that they moved into a nearby hotel.

Defeated Titmus Claims Olympic Village 'Not Made For High Performance'

Despite those issues, Titmus is the first athlete to outright blame life in the village for her showing in competition. Per the Daily Mail, she insisted:

"It probably wasn't the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform. It's definitely not made for high performance, so it's about who can really keep it together in the mind."

Titmus only lost out on the gold medal by a fraction over half a second - and won the 400 metre freestyle event earlier in the Games - so her performances in Paris have hardly been a disaster. Australian Swimming head coach, Rohan Taylor, was far from impressed with his athlete's comments - and launched a scathing response after hearing them.

"The Olympics has always been a challenge. Every Olympics I've been a part of, every Olympic Games that you see, is a test of athletes' ability to come here, compete and perform when it matters," insisted the 56-year-old.

"It's about how you manage yourself and whatever environments are presented, whatever the beds are, whatever the food is, everybody deals with it. The Olympics has always been this way and that's the way it is. And that's the beauty of it."

Addressing whether he had spoken to Titmus about her controversial claim, Taylor confirmed: "It's been dealt with.

"The first few days, transport is always a challenge. The food, there's many options. The AOC has got a pantry for food, but they have options right there, you've got multiple different sites to go and eat. The biggest thing for them is to swim down, get some massage and some food, and get back in their beds as quickly as possible."

The beds that Taylor refers to have come in for plenty of criticism, with the single beds made out of cardboard frames - not proving popular with athletes. Australian water polo player Gabi Palm has blasted the beds at the Olympic Village for making her back feel like it is about to fall off."

As much as she dislikes the Olympic village, though, Titmus will need to put up with it for at least a few more days. Her 2024 Olympic journey continues on Friday as she competes in the women's 800m freestyle heats.