Ariarne Titmus has already won three medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Australian athlete has bizarrely come in for criticism for her fingernails by fans who have been watching on from home.

Titmus has secured two gold medals after winning the Women's 400m Freestyle and formed part of the team to taste glory in the Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay. She was also narrowly beaten in the Women's 200m Freestyle race by her compatriot Mollie O'Callaghan, meaning she had to settle for the silver medal.

These successes add to the two gold medals the Aussie swimmer claimed in the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Her success has been wonderful to date, but some have taken issue with her choice of fingernails, of all things.

Fans Fume at Painted Nails

They have stood out during her successful races

It's been hard not to notice Titmus' fluorescent yellow fingernails, which have stood out like a sore thumb in the water. Painted in the colours of her nation, the 23-year-old has been criticised by some fans online as they believe an advantage is gained through these acrylic nails.

One viewer took to Reddit to ask: "How are fingernails like this allowed? I've seen how close the races have been." There are no rules in place to state that swimmers aren't allowed to have their nails done, meaning Titmus isn't going against regulations by having her unique nails on show.

Other Reddit users were left unimpressed by the claim that Titmus had gained some form of advantage through her nails, with one user replying: "Yes because it’s Ariane’s fingernails that are the difference," while another sarcastically asked: "Is yellow better for swimming than other colours or something?"

Titmus is still in with a chance of adding to her growing list of honours as she is still to compete in the finals of the Women's 800m Freestyle. She will face seven other women, including fellow Aussie, Lani Pallister.

Ariarne Titmus Unhappy With Olympic Village

She has stated the conditions aren't 'made for high performance'

This isn't the first controversial moment the athlete has faced at the Games in the French capital. She previously voiced her frustration at the living conditions at the Olympic Village. Titmus isn't the only participant in Paris to have brought up the sub-par state of the facilities. She blamed this for her inability to achieve a better time, claiming:

"It probably wasn't the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic village makes it hard to perform. It's definitely not made for high performance, so it's about who can really keep it together in the mind."

Titmus will now be hoping to secure a third gold medal in the competition to continue her incredible journey at such a young age. Whether her fingernails give her an advantage or not, viewers will struggle to take their eyes off the bright yellow acrylics during the event.