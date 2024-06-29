Highlights Switzerland dominated Italy with a 2-0 victory, securing their progression to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas were key players in Switzerland's impressive win.

Italy were poor throughout as they struggled to match Switzerland's energy and aggression.

While some may not have expected the defending champions of the Euro's to go quietly into the night in 2024, that is exactly what happened as dominant Switzerland out-muscled Italy on their way to a comfortable quarter-final qualification, defeating them 2-0.

Switzerland withheld the vast majority of possession and carved out by far the better, and more numerical, chances, and got their just dessert through Remo Freuler, who raced late into the box to collect a cross inside from Ruben Vargas with his first touch, and slotted home with precision with his next.

Italy would have hoped that the second half would have brought recovery and respite, but it was anything but that as Switzerland raced out of the blocks. They immediately won the ball from Italy's kick-off, and managed to turn Vargas from goal-maker to goal-taker, wrapping a delicious effort into the top-right corner beyond a flailing, helpless Gianluigi Donnarumma to put the Swiss firmly in the driving seat.

Match Highlights

Switzerland Player Ratings

GK - Yann Sommer - 5/10

A harsh rating of course, but he had very little to do all game as Italy failed to threaten. Was accurate with a lot of his distribution.

CB - Fabian Schar - 6/10

Again, maybe a harsh number to hand out, but was not challenged by a scared Italy side often. Was composed and critically effective when necessary.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Similar to Schar, had few challenges put in front of him.

CB - Ricardo Rodriguez - 7/10

Again, similar to his two partners, but had the tougher job in dealing specifically with Chiesa, whom he did a remarkable job of keeping quiet.

RM - Dan Ndoye - 7/10

Incredibly bright in the first half with several shots against an Italy side that looked uncharacteristically frightened. Plenty of energy and willing.

LM - Michel Aebischer - 7/10

Spirited and decisive. Created plenty of opportunities, and was refreshingly forward-thinking. Picked out Vargas nicely for his scorching effort to make it two.

CM - Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Combative and aggressive as ever in the midfield for Switzerland. In tandem with Freuler, he set the pace and kept Italy at arms length from first to last. Pulled off some excellent line-breaking passes.

CM - Remo Freuler - 9/10

A fellow lung-busting central display. Kept the midfield ticking over superbly throughout, and took his goal well to give the Swiss a deserved lead.

AM - Fabian Rieder - 7/10

Full of energy and spirit, with the quality to match. Constant, free-flowing movement between him and his attackers caused constant issues for Italy.

AM - Ruben Vargas - 9/10

A consistent threat to the backline. Showed great inter-play with his fellow attackers, and Italy didn't know what was hitting them. Grabbed a fine assist for Freuler at 1-0, and scored a stunner to double their money straight into the second half.

ST - Breel Embolo - 6/10

Was the constant target for the Swiss to hit. Didn't add much to the general play, but was dangerous in front of goal. A great bit of movement by him is what presented Freuler with the space to score.

Sub - Leonidas Stergiou - 6/10

Brought on to slam on the Swiss brakes. Was composed in off the bench.

Sub - Steven Zuber - N/A

Didn't have much of an impact

Sub - Kwadwo Duah - N/A

Didn't have time to make much of an impact, but his pace was a big help in breaking Switzerland out when needed.

Sub - Vincent Sierro - N/A

Didn't have time to make an impact.

Italy Player Ratings

GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

Could have been a far bigger Italian embarrassment if not for him, as he made some big saves and was helpless to Freuler's goal.

RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6/10

Was challenged constantly and did fairly well, including a last-ditch tackle halfway through the opening 45. Didn't close down Vargas quickly enough at 1-0.

CB - Gianluca Mancini - 5/10

Was dragged miles out of position in dealing with Embolo at 1-0, allowing Freuler in to score. Didn't seem ready to deal with the battle, and gave the ball away in some important areas.

CB - Alessandro Bastoni - 6/10

Looked the better of the two central men. Was constantly working to deal with the Swiss threat posed.

LB - Matteo Darmian - 6/10

Incredibly hard working on the left-hand side to deal with the threats posed. Was attacked constantly, and was beaten by a fair few of them.

CM - Nicolo Barella - 4/10

The usual star turn of the side, but was miles off it. Gave the ball away several times, and added very little fight against the powers of Xhaka and Freuler. Was hooked on the hour.

CM - Nicolo Fagioli - 5/10

Was wildly inaccurate with most of his crosses and passes, but did add more grit than his two partners.

CM - Bryan Cristante - 4/10

Was lost in the swarm of the Swiss press, added very little to Italy's hopes of changing the tide.

LW - Stephen El Shaarawy - 3/10

Hooked at halftime after 45 minutes of barely playing.

RW - Federico Chiesa - 5/10

The only real threat Italy carried with them, but was still kept hauntingly quiet.

ST - Gianluca Scamacca - 3/10

Limited to only a handful of touches. Italy could have played without him and got the same result. Missed a huge opportunity to halve the deficit in the second half.

Sub - Mattia Zaccagni - 6/10

Created a big chance for Scamacca which fell on deaf ears. Added more than his predecessor and was accurate with his passing.

Sub - Mateo Retugui - 6/10

Added far more fire than Barella, who he replaced. Tested Sommer with a hopeful shot beyond 70'.

Sub - Lorenzo Pellegrini - N/A

Didn't make much of an impact.

Sub - Andrea Cambiaso - N/A

Didn't make much of an impact.

Sub - Davide Frattesi - N/A

Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Man of the Match - Remo Freuler

Whilst Vargas will hoover up many of the plaudits for his showing, and rightfully so, it was the performance of Freuler in tandem with Xhaka that gave Switzerland the necessary edge.

Combative and full of energy and positivity, Switzerland's dominating possession was thanks to no small part from the Bologna man, and his precise finish in the first-half was the ultimate pace-setter towards the Swiss advancement to the quarter-finals.