Highlights Italy advanced to the Round of 16 after a last-minute goal against Croatia.

Switzerland took 5 points in Group A, claiming a draw against hosts Germany in the process.

Italy remain favourites to progress but could be a game of fine margins.

Before EURO 2024 got started, the scriptwriters spoke about the curse of the holders and how Italy would almost certainly fail to replicate their glory of the previous edition. And up until the dying moments of their final group game against Croatia on Monday night, the narrative fitted that of their rivals' predictions, unfolding in the vein of pre-tournament discourse.

Luciano Spalletti's men needed a win or draw to progress to the round of 16 this coming weekend, but they found themselves 1-0 down heading into stoppage time following Luka Modric's goal from a rebound 10 minutes into the second half. However, eight minutes of added time proved to be a pivotal turning point for the boot-shaped country's fortunes and Mattia Zaccagni, who had come on as a substitute only 10 minutes earlier, found the net with a superb curler with the last touch of the game.

His magical goal allowed the Azzurri to finish as runners-up in Group B with four points, meaning Italy will face Switzerland in the first round of 16 tie on Saturday evening. But while the two-time winners of the tournament navigated a thorny group stage adventure, they will hope that the elimination phase will present an easier route to retaining their European Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only one team has ever retained the European Championship, with Spain winning the competition in 2008 and 2012.

Switzerland, on the other hand, poses a respectable roadblock to those yearnings as they look to reach the quarter-finals for a second successive time. With so many outcomes possible, GIVEMESPORT have taken a look ahead of the weekend to preview Switzerland vs Italy in an attempt at painting a clearer picture of what will transpire between the neighbouring nations.

Switzerland vs Italy: Match Information Where Olympiastadion When 29/6/24 Time 5pm GMT Location Berlin, Germany TV BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Switzerland vs Italy - Tournament Stats

Swiss remain unbeaten but Italy's journey presented more bumps

As previously mentioned, Switzerland isn't exactly known for its footballing history. However, in the last European Championships, they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history, and after forging a reputation as tough opposition to beat in a tricky Group A that consisted of Scotland, Hungary, and hosts Germany, there is a fair chance they might make it further this time around.

They comfortably swept Hungary aside in their opening fixture via a 3-1 win, and a disappointing 1-1 draw against Scotland was quickly forgotten about when they held Germany to the same scoreline in the final tie. On another day, they could have topped the group, with Julian Nagelsmann's side leaving it late before ensuring the hosts lived up to early expectations. The only thing that prevented the Swiss from a first-placed finish was Niclas Fullkrug's 92nd minute equaliser after coming off from the bench.

Switzerland have now qualified for the knockout phase of the last six major tournaments, which is a hugely impressive achievement itself, and they go into the last 16 in a buoyant mood. This is, in part, thanks to the way Murat Yakin has his side playing. Their high press has been something of a spectacle so far, and as a result, they can go into any remaining fixture with an air of confidence.

The ease with which Switzerland progressed through their group is in direct contrast to that of Italy's route into the Round of 16, whereby a defeat to Spain was followed by being spared blushes in their fixtures against both Albania and Croatia. Under Spalletti, the Azzurri's ambitions of retaining their title have been anything but simple so far, and if early performances are anything to go by, they could struggle at the first obstacle the elimination phase throws at them.

Certainly, this is a very different side to the Roberto Mancini-led one that beat England on penalties two years ago in the previous final. Legendary defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have since retired and have been replaced by Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori in this tournament, which has come at a cost for Italy, who must find leadership through other muses.

So far, they have failed to deal with the hangover of those retirements. But by coming from behind and beating Albania and grinding out a necessary 1-1 draw against Croatia on Monday night, these are the results that could make or break them later in the tournament. No good side is without their challenges, and no tournament-winner will navigate a perfect flight path - their resilience in these games could serve them very well. After all, not many pundits and fans hailed Italy's style or grace in the last tournament, and they were eventual winners.

Related Hope for England: International Teams who Found Glory after Group Stage Struggles England may have navigated a concerning group stage at EURO 2024, but previous tournament winners reveal a touch of hope for the Three Lions.

Switzerland vs Italy Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match Result

As unconvincing as Italy have been so far, they have proved time and time again that they have the tournament know-how to progress by means of any way possible, even when they aren't playing to their usual rhythm. Equally, though, Switzerland, as aforementioned, shouldn't fear any opposition they come up against, making this one a very difficult clash to predict as they look to dethrone the champions.

It's plausible to assert that this won't be straightforward for either side. While the Swiss may play the fancier football, the Azzurri always find a way, and we feel this might play a starring role on Saturday, albeit by fine margins, and potentially via a penalty shootout. The last time Switzerland beat Italy was 1993, with Italy having won five of the previous 11 fixtures between the two nations. With six draws during that time, a level scoreline appears the right choice. To further suggest so, 15 of Italy's last 26 knockout matches have gone beyond 90 minutes, including four of their last five.

Prediction: Italy wins on penalties (draw odds are currently 21/10)

Both teams to score

Italy has scored three goals in three matches in this tournament, and Switzerland has allowed three goals in three matches. In international matches over the past two years, Italy have scored 24 goals (1.6 per game) and Switzerland have conceded 15 goals (0.9 per game).

Bearing in mind that Switzerland have improved their attacking output since then, too, having scored five goals in the group stage (third-highest of any team), then there is a reasonable likelihood that betting on both teams to score would be a safe option. All three of Rossocrociati's group stage games finished this way, and current odds for that trend continuing stand at 6/5, while a score draw is currently 15/4.

Related Who is Bologna and Italy Defender Riccardo Calafiori Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs that are interested in the Italian defender this summer.

Player bets

Lorenzo Pellegrini was arguably the Azzurri’s standout performer against Croatia, and although he is yet to open his Euro 2024 account, he has been getting plenty of chances. The attacking midfielder had three shots in Italy’s opener against Albania, recording an assist in that game, and two in the 1-1 draw with Croatia. He also managed one attempt in a 1-0 defeat to Spain in a game where Italy managed to carve out just four chances in total.

The 28-year-old finished the season with a solid 10 goals across all competitions for the Giallorossi and looks like he could be a threat against Switzerland. A riskier bet on the Roma captain being an anytime goalscorer at 13/2 could well pay off.

Other possible bets:

Lorenzo Pellegrini to have more than 2.5 shots (7/4)

Granit Xhaka to get booked (21/10)

Nicolo Barella to assist more than 0.5 goals (7/1)

All data from SofaScore and bet365, all odds from oddschecker, correct as of 18:00 GMT, 28/6/24