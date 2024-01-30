Highlights Celtic are interested in signing Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk before the transfer deadline.

Van Hooijdonk has had limited playing time at Bologna this season and may consider a loan move for more opportunities.

Celtic are actively looking to strengthen their squad, with a focus on signing a striker and potentially a full-back.

Celtic are in the race to sign Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk in the final few days of the January transfer window, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, suggesting that he could be a name to watch in the final hours of the market.

It's been a quiet transfer window so far at Parkhead, but Brendan Rodgers may be hoping to make some late moves to try and reinforce his squad before the deadline on Thursday night. Signing a striker could become a priority for the Scottish Premiership outfit, with the addition of van Hooijdonk a possibility.

Celtic are experiencing a remarkable 2023/24 season in the Scottish Premiership, currently leading the race for the league title and progressing to the latter stages of the Scottish Cup. Meanwhile, at Bologna, Van Hooijdonk has encountered limited playing opportunities this season. Considering this situation, he might contemplate the option of a loan move to secure more playing time for the remaining duration of the campaign.

van Hooijdonk a target for Celtic

It's understood that Celtic are one of a host of clubs who are considering a move for the 23-year-old striker in the January transfer window, with Dutch side FC Twente also expressing an interest. Rumours began to circulate once again as van Hooijdonk was left out of the Bologna squad to face AC Milan on 27th January, with manager Thiago Motta claiming the striker was ill. However, the Bologna boss wasn't certain that he'd be staying at the Italian club...

“We’ll see if in the end he stays here or not, the important thing is that he always trains to the maximum.”

Kyogo Furuhashi vs Sydney van Hooijdonk - 2023/24 stats Kyogo Furuhashi (Scottish Premiership) Sydney van Hooijdonk (Serie A) Appearances 20(3) 2(7) Minutes 1607 208 Goals 8 0 Assists 3 0 Shots per game 2.6 0.6 Key passes per game 0.7 0.2 Overall rating 6.81 6.15 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 29-01-24

It's been difficult to judge van Hooijdonk this season due to his lack of minutes. The Dutch striker has been competing with Joshua Zirkzee, who has been in impressive form for the Serie A outfit. As a result, a departure appears to be likely before the end of the window. Whether that will be to Celtic remains to be seen, but they are certainly one of the clubs who are showing an interest in the 23-year-old. Italian journalist Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that van Hooijdonk wants to leave Bologna.

Fabrizio Romano - Celtic have concrete interest in van Hooijdonk

Romano has confirmed that a deal for van Hooijdonk, who has been described as 'deadly', remains on and Celtic have concrete interest in the player. However, the forward also has interest from Portugal, but there is no doubt that Bologna will allow him to depart before the window slams shut on Thursday. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yes, two key positions to strengthen [full-back and striker]. The van Hooijdonk deal remains on and remains a concrete possibility. We have to see how the conversation with Bologna will go. Bologna recently completed a deal for Santiago Castro from Velez, so they are now prepared to let van Hooijdonk leave on a loan deal. There is interest also from Portugal, there are some Portuguese clubs really pushing for van Hooijdonk. Celtic are also keen and keeping a close eye to the situation. So I think van Hooijdonk could be a name to watch for the final hours for sure."

Rodgers also pushing for full-back

As Romano mentioned, adding another full-back to the squad could be a priority for Rodgers and his recruitment team in the final few days of the January transfer window. The Bhoys have been linked with a host of players in this position through the window but are yet to get a deal over the line. As per the Evening Standard, Celtic were considering a move for Estoril star Tiago Araujo, a left-sided Portuguese player capable of playing in defence or in the midfield.

It's also understood that Celtic and Rangers were interested in signing young Liverpool defender Owen Beck on loan, who spent some time with Dundee earlier in the season. We're yet to see a move come to fruition, but it's clearly an area of the pitch that Rodgers is wanting to reinforce.