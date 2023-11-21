Highlights Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai's Palinka-drinking stunt with Hungarian ultras can actually help endear him to the Anfield faithful.

Szoboszlai's impact at Liverpool has already been clear, as he's started all 12 Premier League matches, while making valuable goal contributions along the way.

Szoboszlai's personality and connection with the Hungary fans, demonstrated through the Palinka stunt, will help him build a rapport with Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai's Palinka-drinking stunt while on international duty with Hungary will help endear him to the Anfield faithful even more, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Szoboszlai was pictured drinking in the terraces with the Hungarian ultras following a recent European Championships qualifier, which sparked plenty of debate as to whether he should be engaging in such activity. Despite his antics, Jones doesn't believe Szoboszlai has done much wrong, in fact, the reliable reporter thinks it will help the Liverpool fans feel more of a connection with their new star midfielder.

The Hungary captain has enjoyed a stellar start to life in Merseyside, with some tipping him to emulate one Reds legend in the coming years.

Szoboszlai impact clear to see in early weeks of Liverpool season

With what has been one of the transfers of the season, Szoboszlai arrived from RB Leipzig for an eye-catching £60 million fee. Fighting off interest from fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United, Liverpool secured the signature of the 23-year-old as part of their summer midfield rebuild.

So far it has proved money well spent, with Szoboszlai having hit the ground running at Anfield. Starting all 12 of the Reds' 12 Premier League matches so far, the box-to-box operator has notched three goal contributions already, while also scoring a wonderful strike against Leicester City in one of Liverpool's League Cup outings.

And it was following that goal, which was reminiscent of the kind legendary Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard scored for the club, that had people comparing him to the Champions League-winning captain. While their styles may differ slightly, it's clear Szoboszlai models his game on the ex-England international, with the Hungarian even having a tattoo of a famous quote said by the midfield icon.

Read More: Liverpool 'keeping close eye on' Xabi Alonso as club plans ahead

Szoboszlai can be favourite of the Kop following Palinka stunt

Clearly an eccentric character, Szoboszlai's out-there personality was on display during the recent international break, when he hopped into the terraces after Hungary secured qualification to Euro 2024 to have a shot of Palinka with the supporters. Less than impressed by the zesty taste of Hungary's national drink, it did however demonstrate the connection the Magyar supporters have with their national team captain.

And as a result of this, it's suggested the Liverpool faithful can expect to build a similar rapport with Szoboszlai, as his career at Anfield progresses. So much so, it's suggested the Palinka stunt actually allowed fans to see a different side to a professional footballer, as they are usually reserved and have little in common with the everyday person.

Dominik Szoboszlai 2023/24 Career Stats Matches 17 Minutes Played 1,241 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

When asked about his response to the viral clip of Szoboszlai drinking Palinka, journalist Jones admitted it brought a smile to his face as it showed a footballer expressing their personality with a set of supporters. Hinting we don't see enough of players expressing themselves like this off the pitch, the reliable reporter predicted the Liverpool fans will warm to Szoboszlai even more after seeing him do this:

“It's pretty rare that you see stuff like this anymore. Obviously, on one hand, it just goes to show the sense of achievement that there was and it's great that Dominik Szoboszlai could get carried away in a moment like that. I think as well, it probably endears himself to Liverpool fans even more, because for however much we love and adore and worship footballers, they're mostly unrelatable. They're on diets that most of us couldn't stick to, most of them are teetotal and most of them are just living a life that is a million miles away from what most of us live on a daily basis. “So for people around Liverpool to see Szoboszlai enjoying himself like that, perhaps they would in a moment like that, I think it just gives you a human aspect and a link that is just going to help you even more. Szoboszlai has done brilliantly already to fit in at Liverpool on a football pitch, but I think this just makes him fit in even further.”

Szoboszlai hoping for no hangover ahead of Liverpool clash this weekend

Manager Jurgen Klopp was no doubt watching through his hands as his star midfielder enjoyed the festivities following Hungary's qualification, such has been Szoboszlai's impact under the German coach so far this season.

What's more, Szoboszlai and Co. face another crucial contest this weekend, as the Merseyside outfit travel to Manchester City for what is being dubbed a potential clash between the two most likely title winners. It's eight years since the 2019/20 league winners last won at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, making Saturday's match a tasty one in the eyes of Liverpool supporters alike.

Read More: The 50 greatest Premier League players of all time