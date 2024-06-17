Highlights Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has attracted criticism after his Euro 2024 display.

Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland on Saturday as they face Germany next.

Szoboszlai made history as the youngest Euro captain ever.

Journalist David Ornstein suggests Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai needs to ‘up his level’ after Hungary’s Euro 2024 defeat to Switzerland.

The 23-year-old has come under fire for his performance in Hungary’s opening match of the tournament, as they lost 3-1 on Saturday.

Szoboszlai, who became the youngest-ever captain at the tournament last weekend, had his attitude and performance questioned by fans and pundits.

Hungary’s main man assisted their goal with a cross into the box, but Ornstein tipped him to improve his form ahead of another tough test against hosts Germany, who enjoyed an impressive start to the tournament, beating Scotland 5-1.

Ornstein suggests Scotland’s defeat was a ‘real low light’ of the tournament as now Steve Clarke’s side face ‘a little easier’ tests against Switzerland and Hungary in a bid to qualify for the knockout stage.

Qualifying for their second Euros in a row, Scotland will now play the Swiss without defender Ryan Porteous, who was shown a red card after a ‘horrendous’ tackle on Germany’s captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Szoboszlai Slammed After Euros Defeat

Despite providing an assist

Ornstein, speaking on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast, tipped Szoboszlai to ‘up his level’ ahead of Hungary’s two remaining group stage matches, including a battle against Scotland, who will look to bounce back after a 5-1 defeat to Germany:

“Yeah, it was a real low light of the tournament so far, unfortunately for Scotland and it doesn't get any easier because they've got, well, it should get a little easier, but not much, because it's Switzerland who are on form. And then even Hungary, and we've seen their quality and Dominik Szoboszlai in there, if he can up his level a little bit to it, it's not going to be easy for Scotland to qualify.”

ITV pundit Andros Townsend also questioned Szoboszlai’s performance against Switzerland, saying Hungary cannot have their captain ‘throwing his arms up, walking around the pitch with a face on him’.

Szoboszlai, who just finished his debut season in the Premier League, had a tough end to the campaign as he was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven in the last four matches.

The 23-year-old, speaking to the press before Euro 2024, said he ‘wasn’t bothered’ by his playing time as he could focus more on playing for Hungary.

Dominik Szoboszlai's performance against Switzerland Minutes 90 Assists 1 Pass accuracy 85% Key passes 2 Big chances created 2

Szoboszlai Breaks Euros Record

In Switzerland match

At just 23 years, seven months and 21 days old, Szoboszlai has inked his name in the history books as the youngest-ever captain at the European Championship since its inception in 1960.

Before the record-breaking appearance, the Liverpool midfielder said it was ‘a great honour’ for him to lead Hungary to Euro 2024 as they can ‘achieve great things in Germany’.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 17-06-24.