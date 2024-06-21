Highlights Szymon Marciniak is a highly respected Polish referee with a strong reputation in the football world.

Marciniak's career has seen him officiate finals of the World Cup and Champions League.

The Polish official was heavily criticised before being overlooked for the first round of matches at Euro 2024.

Szymon Marciniak has become one of the most talked about figures in world football, which is hardly surprising when referees are always at the centre of attention. Whether it's due to a controversial decision, a lapse in concentration or even getting accidentally involved with a team's attack, they are always seen as the camera pans out. That's only increased since the introduction of video assistant referees (VAR), scrutinising the on-field decisions made by officials.

Referees are expected to keep control of the game and decisions will be made according to a strict and often vague set of laws. The 'spirit of the game' and the opinion of the referee have to also be considered in an unforgiving tightrope act. These rules apply at the bottom of the pyramid and the very top, which is where Marciniak plies his trade.

The Polish official is widely considered one of the best referees in the world. Maybe not yet one of the greatest of all time — that title belongs to the legendary Italian, Pierluigi Collina — but Marciniak has quickly built up an impressive reputation at the top of the sport. Here's everything you need to know about the Polish referee as he continues to take charge of some of Europe's biggest matches at Euro 2024.

Szymon Marciniak's Referee Career

Becoming a referee is one of those career journeys that rarely follow a well-trodden path. It requires years of practice, dedication and determination to make it to the very top. Marciniak, born on 7th January 1981, has epitomised this, taking a long and winding road to be considered one of the most respected referees.

Surprisingly, the now 43-year-old was first involved in cycling as a 15-year-old. It didn't become a major passion for him though, so he quickly switched to football in his homeland. His career as a football player never kicked into life, although he did briefly play for German Regionalliga club VfB Annaberg-Buchholz. Ending at 21, he realised that refereeing would be his only path to the top of the sport.

As a Polish official, he began earning his qualifications in his home country. He refereed his first match in the top Polish professional league in 2009 between GKS Belchatow and Odra Wodzislaw Slaski. He has now taken charge of more than 300 matches in Ekstraklasa, with players, managers and staff placing their faith in him. Alongside his work in Poland, UEFA quickly noticed his talents in the centre of the pitch, becoming a referee for the organisation in 2011. He took charge of his first Europa League match in the same year, followed by his Champions League debut 12 months later.

It's not an easy job to be able to control the best footballers in the world, most of whom have arrogance and attitudes that make them unbearable to cooperate with. Naturally, some footballers aren't like that, only making Marciniak's job easier, but that is becoming increasingly uncommon for the very best officials.

Biggest Matches in Szymon Marciniak's Career

Reached the top of the game in 2022

Marciniak has had the honour of taking control of some of the biggest matches - in some of the hardest competitions to win - in the world. It's what officials dream of as they take to the stage to collect their final medal, yet only the very best can do so. The 43-year-old took charge of the World Cup final in 2022; in a match of chaos, the Polish official remained calm, staying out of the spotlight as Lionel Messi finally got his hands on the one trophy he had always wanted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Szymon Marciniak made history as the first Polish referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup final.

The decision to appoint him turned out to be successful, but even before the match, the players were keen for Marciniak to be involved. "Damn, we are glad you are refereeing the final," the Polish official recalls Olivier Giroud saying. Alongside this, he has taken charge of matches in nearly every major European and international competition. This includes the 2018 Super Cup final between bitter rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and countless high-profile Champions League matches.

This included the final in 2023 between Manchester City and Inter Milan. In doing so, he became only the second referee in football history to officiate the World Cup final and the Champions League final in the same season. It's not all been plain sailing for the Polish official though; he missed Euro 2020 with tachycardia, a fast heart rate that forced him to temporarily hang up his whistle.

Alongside this, he was dropped as the referee for the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland after a mistake at the end of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Marciniak blew the whistle for an offside call when Bayern's defender Matthijs de Ligt thought he had sent the tie to extra time with a strike that hit the back of the net in the 13th minute of stoppage time. Andriy Lunin was never going to save it, but because Marciniak blew his whistle before De Ligt took aim, the narrow decision couldn't be checked by VAR. De Ligt later revealed that Marciniak apologised post-match.

Szymon Marciniak Referee Stats

Averages four yellow cards per match

Stats for referees are always interesting to look at. It can perfectly highlight their style between teams and showcase why they are considered one of the best in the world. While some may be lenient and calm, other referees have a hot head and are willing to hand out cards quickly. Throughout his career, the Polish referee has dished out over 2,500 yellow cards, which averages at just over four per match. Coupled with 72 straight red cards, Marciniak has not been afraid to punish players for their poor actions.

Szymon Marciniak's Total Stats Matches 626 Yellow Cards 2,545 Second Yellow Cards 79 Straight Red Cards 72

On average, referees hand out just under 4.5 yellow cards per game. Marciniak came in over this figure during the 2023/24 season in UEFA competitions, but considering he took charge of several high-profile matches, this is hardly surprising. He's built a reputation for trying to be fair and not too aggressive or weak, yet even he knows he is not perfect. "Throughout all my career, I have never had a perfect match. Never," he has previously said.

Szymon Marciniak's 2023/24 Stats in UEFA Competitions Matches 6 Fouls per game 25.5 Fouls per tackle 0.84 Penalties per game 0.17 Yellow cards per game 5.17 Total yellow cards 31

Praise and Criticism for Szymon Marciniak

Bayern Munich weren't happy with him

Throughout his career, Marciniak has built up a reputation across the world. Renowned referees like Collina and Howard Webb have not only recognised but also praised his abilities and performances during crucial matches, further solidifying his lofty standing in the international football community.

There's a reason he's been listed as a FIFA referee since 2011, helped by his firm but fair attitude in the centre of the park. The most important thing a referee can do is have a clear and consistent application of the rules — and the Polish official has that in abundance. Collina, head of FIFA's refereeing committee, was full of praise for Marciniak in 2022:

"He is stronger than technology. He made incredibly precise and good decisions."

Alongside this, he is known for his strong decision-making skills and deep understanding of football. Marciniak often succeeds in minimising conflicts during matches, intervening only when necessary to ensure the game's integrity. His consistency, calmness under pressure, and thorough understanding of football dynamics make him one of the most respected referees in the sport.

The 43-year-old isn't without criticism though — which is hardly surprising — particularly when he is in charge of such high-pressure moments. Seasons depend on these matches, not just financially but also emotionally for staff and fans. Former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel was particularly incensed by Marciniak's hasty whistling during the 2024 Champions League semi-finals. "At this level, such mistakes have no right to happen," the German coach seethed. "Apologies afterwards don't change the outcome. You have to give your best on the pitch. If someone undermines your effort, nothing can console a person."

Marciniak was surprisingly overlooked during the first round of group games at Euro 2024, watching on as officials with lower profiles managed to avoid any major controversy. This was viewed by some corners of the Polish press as punishment for his Champions League indiscretion, but FIFA also rested him during matchday one of the 2022 World Cup before appointing him in the latter stages. Marciniak was eventually assigned to Belgium's tie against Romania in Group E.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21st June 2024.