Last season did not go as the Golden State Warriors would have hoped as they missed the NBA Playoffs. That is not something fans of the Dubs have come to expect in the Stephen Curry Era, let alone with Steve Kerr at the helm.

Golden State was not able to even navigate through the Play-In Tournament.

But there were still positives to take from the season, and as long as Curry is around, Golden State never appears to be a team far away from contention, even if they appear to be on the downside of their dynasty.

Even with the Warriors not having the most notable 2023-24 campaign, one thing that did stand out was how a young perimeter player made plays when his number was called following the franchise taking him 19th overall in last year's draft.

That prospect was Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors' aforementioned selection out of Santa Clara. One could point to a few takeaways from Podziemski's first season, with three being key ones.

1 Takeaway No. 1 – Podziemski Had a Nice First Year as a Shooter

He should keep getting better as he gets more comfortable

Podziemski was known for his shooting coming into last year’s draft, and rightfully so.

After not getting much run in his first collegiate season at Illinois, he averaged 19.9 points per contest in his lone season at Santa Clara and converted 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts. Along with the marksmanship, he was able to fill it up as a scorer in general.

Podziemski earned West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors in the 2022-23 campaign with Santa Clara, and coming in as a rookie, there was plenty of reason for optimism about his outlook, particularly with Golden State.

Podziemski’s shooting has translated pretty well thus far. He hit 38.5 percent of his three-point tries in 2023-24 and scored 9.2 points per game.

Podziemski should thrive with spacing, tempo and meaningful movement, and that was shown last season.

Podziemski's 2023-24 Offensive Averages/Shooting Splits Category Stat PTS 9.2 3PT% 38.5 3PAr 39.2

For a rookie, it was impressive to see how Podziemski was able to consistently find quality shots, and as he gets more time within the Warriors’ offense, he should find more ways to get in-rhythm touches.

From an overall perspective last year, Podziemski’s spatial awareness and timing as an off-ball contributor led to him availing himself consistently for clean looks, and his open-floor feel helped, too.

Further, his chemistry with other Warriors should only improve in those areas and should pay dividends for him as an offensive player.

2 Takeaway No. 2 – Podziemski Impacts Games in Several Ways

The Wisconsin native is a well-rounded player

Podziemski was a 19.9-point-per-game scorer in his final season at Santa Clara, and he was so important for that club offensively. With Golden State, though, he was not going to have that type of role.

Even with that realization, Podziemski demonstrated he’s a player who can help in many ways and affect games on both ends of the floor.

Podziemski averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per outing last season to go with 0.8 steals. He proved to be a well-rounded player and looks to be a quality role player already for Golden State.

Podziemski's 2023-24 Rebound/Assist Averages Category Stat TRB 5.8 TRB PER-36 7.8 AST 3.7 AST% 18.1

Whether Podziemski’s offensive role expands or not next season, his contributions in several areas jumped out last year.

His instincts and vertical athleticism led to him grabbing his share of rebounds, and as he gets more experience, he should only get better as a connective passer and secondary playmaker.

Podziemski did a nice job defensively as a rookie, too.

His positioning on the perimeter, closeouts, rotational feel and effort on the glass made a difference in his minutes. As he gets more looks next season, he should be able to get better on the defensive end, and as he gains more experience, that will only help with his rotational timing.

As one could see over his first year, Podziemski helped the Warriors in multiple areas, and there is plenty to build on from his first season at both ends of the court.

3 Takeaway No. 3: Podziemski Had Some Real Shot-Creation Flashes

He had encouraging moments as a shot creator last season

With Golden State, Podziemski isn’t necessarily going to be a high-usage shot-creation presence. That said, he did have some impressive on-ball flashes, and as he showed at Santa Clara, he can get to the basket with his ability to knock down perimeter shots.

Podziemski isn’t going to have the volume he had as an on-ball player or pick-and-roll ball handler at Santa Clara with the Warriors. However, he did demonstrate he has effective counters to his deep shots by taking advantage of gaps and being a pull-up threat.

Most of Podziemski's shots are likely to come from off-ball movement, open floor scenarios or from finding space from open floor or advantage situations, but he shot 45.5 percent on pull-up three-point attempts in year one, per NBA.com’s shot tracking data.

Even on a low frequency, that was notable.

Podziemski was able to make things happen when he got meaningful switches throughout the season, when he got to pull-ups or step backs, and in other instances, paired with drives.

On those plays, while the volume wasn’t high, there were flashes of nice finishing on the move with both hands and as he gets more in-tune with finishing over length, he may be able to generate some more free throws when those chances arise.

Fom an overall perspective, it seems as if Podziemski is off to a good start to his career with the Warriors, and the 21-year-old should keep improving in years to come. Whether or not his role expands in seasons ahead, he'll make a difference when he's on the hardwood.