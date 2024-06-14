Highlights Ausar Thompson excels defensively with shot-blocking, steals, and lockdown defense.

The Detroit Pistons are not a team that’s been racking up wins in bunches in the last few seasons. This now-past season was not a banner one, either, as Detroit had basically the worst start imaginable, and for the year, they ended up with a measly 14 wins.

There were some positive things to take from the year, though, as Cade Cunningham was on the floor most of the time, as opposed to the prior season, and others showed signs of growth.

One of the other positive takeaways, at least to some within the fan base, one would think, was the play of Ausar Thompson. In his rookie year, Thompson made his presence felt, and was one of the bright spots defensively for Detroit.

Thompson's season would be cut short due to a scary blood clot issue, but he was reportedly set to do light practice work shortly after the season ended, and provided he is ready to roll moving forward, he could be a keeper for Detroit.

3 Key Takeaways from Ausar Thompson's Rookie Year with Pistons

Thompson was a bright spot for Detroit

Thompson had his ups and downs, as all rookies do. Having said that, his first season was a solid one, even with all the Pistons' struggles and losses. And a few key takeaways did clearly pop out from his first year, in particular.

Takeaway No. 1: Thompson is a Defensive Difference-Make

The biggest takeaway from his rookie year was how Thompson looks to be a top-flight defender for a very long time in this league. Thompson’s defensive abilities leap off the screen, and from the outset of his first NBA campaign, his skill set popped on that end.

He’s a gifted perimeter defender who takes away airspace on the catch, has the requisite quickness, and is sturdy enough to make things so difficult for drivers.

His ball pressure against opposing guards and wings makes penetration for his matchups a taxing exercise, and if Detroit can fill out its defense around him in coming seasons and as players such as Jalen Duren get more experience, that will empower Thompson even more there.

Along with his defensive tenacity on-ball, Thompson is a big-time defensive playmaker. His instincts and vertical pop as a rotational shot blocker were on display throughout his first season.

With his timing, anticipation, and 7-foot wingspan, Thompson is outstanding at tracking shots, leading to swats on the interior as a weak side defender, and at times, his length can allow him to get a piece of perimeter shots. He had 0.9 blocks per contest, which was notable for a 6-foot-6 wing, let alone for a rookie.

Thompson's 2023-24 Defensive Playmaking Averages Category Stat STL 1.1 BLK 0.9 TRB 6.4 STL/36 1.5 BLK/36 1.3

From there, Thompson’s efforts in the passing lanes stunting in gaps, and his strong hands were something that jumped out, too. While Detroit was disjointed in its share of possessions defensively, Thompson still made an impact as a helper off-ball, and his combination of IQ and urgency led to swipes on a pretty regular basis, as evidenced by his 1.5 steals per 36 minutes.

When factoring in his all-around defense, it was clear Thompson has loads of talent on that end of the floor already, and if the Pistons can get going more in the right direction in years ahead, he could be featured on All-Defense teams, it seems.

Takeaway No. 2: Thompson Has a Way to Go As a Shooter

It was not all sunshine and rainbows for Thompson in Year 1, as is typical for NBA rookies. Moving forward, it’s paramount that Thompson’s shooting gets better for him to be a regular factor on offense.

It wasn’t known as a strength of his coming into his first year after playing for Overtime Elite, but objectively, Thompson’s shooting was not one then, either. His true shooting rate was 52.2 percent, and he converted just 18.6 percent of his three-point attempts, on a volume of 1.8 (of 7.6 shot attempts overall on average) in 25.1 minutes per game.

Thompson's 2023-24 Offensive Averages/Shooting Splits Category Stat PTS 8.8 3PT% 18.6% 3PTAr 23.5% FT% 59.7%

Thompson is not much of a shooting threat at this juncture, as the shooting splits from his first year showed. Clearly, he’ll have to be more proficient and demonstrate some gradual growth in catch-and-shoot situations in the years ahead, which would only aid in his continued development as a driver/slashing threat.

His volume from the three-point range was minimal, as was referenced above. He is essentially a non-shooting threat from the perimeter. Whether he can show tangible development in that area next season/looking onward will obviously be something to monitor.

On the plus side, Thompson’s off-ball feel as a cutter, ability to attack as a driver, and his positioning on the glass are still things he’ll be able to lean on. If his shot can come along, that’ll make him all the more capable as a blow-by and transition threat.

Takeaway No. 3: Thompson Makes Winning Plays, and He's Going to Figure It Out

Thompson didn’t fill it up offensively in his first year, and he has to make strides as a shooter in years to come to fully put his game together for Detroit. That aside, he looks to already have the makings of a winning player, and if the Pistons can turn things around, he’ll be one of the reasons why.

Despite Thompson’s lack of shooting from the perimeter, he still had plenty of encouraging flashes offensively that were things to build on.

His ability to find openings as a driver, as a cutter, transition target, and offensive rebounder, that all played into him finishing well in his first NBA season. Thompson shot 65.5 percent in the restricted area, and hit 45.7 percent of his non-restricted area shots in the paint, per NBA.com's shooting data. And he displayed a nice touch and quality footwork to convert on short pull-ups at times, even against length, thanks to his elevation on those shots.

Now, to reiterate, Thompson has to improve and round out his offensive game more to have a chance to be a star in the league.

However, with how he already defends, with his spatial awareness on both ends of the floor, and with how he excels at the little things, such as rebounding positioning and finding angles, he looks to be a winning player.

Thompson could clean up fouling a bit, and he has to get better on-ball on offense, of course, and his secondary passing could be better, but his first year offered plenty of positives.

Detroit should be very bullish on his outlook, and next year, his role could seemingly expand, provided he holds up physically; rest assured, his health will be the focus there. If he doesn't have further complications, he could become a two-way star.