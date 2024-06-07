Highlights Porzingis returns with a bang, scoring 18 in the first half, showing his importance to the Celtics.

Boston's three-point shooting domination: made 16 triples to Dallas' 7, setting an NBA Finals record.

Kyrie Irving struggles with 12 points on 19 shots against tough Boston defense; Dončić lacks help with just 1 assist.

The 2024 NBA Finals have begun, and the Boston Celtics have landed the first punch.

They ran away with a 107-89 victory against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, featuring multiple players scoring in double-digits as Dallas couldn't bounce back from a first quarter where they were overwhelmed by a certain Celtic who made his grand return from injury.

Here are some takeaways on what went right for Boston and what went wrong for Dallas.

1 Porzingis Came Out Swinging

Exploded with 18 first-half points

The player who came back on the court after being sidelined for multiple weeks due to injury was Kristaps Porzingis, who sustained a calf injury in Game 4 of the first round against Miami.

Porziņģis came off the bench less than five minutes into the game, and immediately showed why he is important in the Celtics' offense even though they are 9-1 without him this postseason. He scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, and blocked three shots as he helped Boston explode with 37 points in the first quarter.

Kristaps Porzingis - Game 1 Stats Category Stat Points 20 Rebounds 6 Blocks 3 FG% 61.5% 3PT% 50%

He scored seven more points in the second quarter, having 18 once halftime arrived with the Celtics having a dominant 63-42 lead at the break. Boston led by as much as 29 points with a 58-29 lead with 4:11 left in the first half.

Even though he only made one more basket in the second half, he already created the damage he needed to do. He finished with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

His activity on the court, whether it was from beyond the arc or inside the paint, was tremendous as he got whatever shot he wished against his matchups, most of them with a height disadvantage against them.

2 Threes Make The Difference

Boston made 16 triples; Dallas only converted seven

The Celtics' style of play will constantly emphasize the three ball, especially with the shooters they have in their arsenal. And as Game 1 showed, they ran away with the victory in that department.

On 42 attempts, they made 16 three-pointers. This is good for an accuracy of 38.2 percent, seeing seven Celtics make at least two triples from downtown. This ultimately set a new NBA Finals record for the number of players who have made a three-pointer in any game.

Among those who contributed from deep were Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Sam Hauser. Brown scored a team-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Tatum had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, while the trio of Horford, Holiday, and White finished with 37 points combined.

The same couldn't be said about Dallas, who were only able to make seven of their 27 tries from deep. Four of those makes came from Luka Dončić, the only Maverick who was able to wreak some havoc against Boston's defense throughout the game.

3 Kyrie Irving's Struggles Against Boston Continues

Only scored 12 points on 19 shots

If Dallas wanted to get Game 1, they needed a better performance from Dončić's co-star Kyrie Irving.

Unfortunately for Irving, he only managed 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting from the field. He missed all five of his three-point attempts, while Boston's Jrue Holiday and Derrick White pestered him with every chance they got.

Kyrie Irving - Game 1 Stats Category Stat Points 12 Rebounds 3 Assists 2 FG% 31.6% 3PT 0-5

This continued Irving's losing streak against Boston, extending all the way to 2021 when he used to play at Brooklyn.

For the Mavericks' offense to succeed, they need both Dončić and Irving to be on the same page, especially if the role players are having cold shooting nights, which happened to be the case for both Irving and the supporting cast.

4 Dallas Couldn't Score Aside From Dončić

Dončić only had one assist and couldn't get his teammates involved

With Dončić as the primary ball handler, it would make sense for him to create a lot of assists for his teammates for a boatload of scoring opportunities.

However, the ball movement for Dallas did not provide any benefits. Dončić had a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds, but he only had one assist for the entire game. His teammates had trouble finding their shot, converting less than 40 percent of their attempts from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Game 1 Stats Category Dončić's Stat Rest of the Mavericks Points 30 59 FG% 46.2% 39.7% 3PT 4-12 3-15

PJ Washington scored 14 points but was unsuccessful in making his three attempts from downtown. Jaden Hardy was the only bench player to score in double-digits with 13 points, with everyone else having three or fewer.

A lot of shots will be allocated to Dončić and Irving, but whenever chances open up for the Mavericks' role players to shine, they must take advantage with the team needing all the help they can get on the offensive side of the ball.

5 Stops, Stops, and More Stops

Boston had 15 steals and blocks; Dallas had just nine

A lot can be said about Boston's scoring outburst in the first quarter and for a good chunk of the second quarter, but what allowed them to stay comfortable for the rest of the game was their defense.

The Celtics combined for 15 steals and blocks, a significant advantage over the nine steals and blocks the Mavericks had.

Jaylen Brown was at the forefront, embracing the challenge of guarding Dončić and Irving at times. This resulted in him making plenty of steals and blocks as he wound up with three each. Porzingis also brought forth three rejections, demonstrating his rim protection as a key factor in this series.

This gave Boston all the momentum they needed to limit Dallas to 89 points, providing a lot of questions for the Mavericks to answer before Game 2 and plenty of confidence for the Celtics to maintain their rhythm as they proceed one step further to their goal of winning their 18th championship in franchise history.