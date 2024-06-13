Highlights Jayson Tatum shined in Game 3 with 31 points and helped the Boston Celtics take a 3-0 series lead.

Luka Dončić struggled in the 4th quarter and fouled out, which the Celtics exploited.

The Celtics dominated with 17 threes, highlighting dominated the importance of the win.

The 2024 NBA Finals might be on the verge of ending, and that's thanks to the Boston Celtics landing another huge blow to the Dallas Mavericks.

They fended off a fourth-quarter rally from the Mavericks to clinch a 106-99 victory in Game 3, taking a 3-0 series lead as they are on the verge of winning their 18th title in franchise history. The stars from both teams ran the show, with Dallas having lapses of judgment that saw their best player Luka Dončić foul out with less than four minutes remaining.

Here are some takeaways on what went right for Boston and what went wrong for Dallas.

1 Tatum Records Best Scoring Display in Finals

Dropped 31 points on Dallas' defense

In the first two games of the Finals, Jayson Tatum only had 34 points on 38 attempts from the field. Despite his effectiveness in other areas on the court, he couldn't escape criticism for making just 31.6 percent of his shots.

He responded to those critics with a strong performance in Game 3, coming out in rhythm in the first quarter with 13 points to help the Celtics overcome a slow start.

By the end of the game, he had tallied 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal on 11-of-26 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. This was his highest point total in an NBA Finals game, surpassing his previous high from 2022 against Golden State.

Jayson Tatum - Game 3 Stats Category Stat Points 34 Rebounds 6 Assists 5 FG% 42.3% 3PT% 30.8%

At this point in the Finals, Tatum is averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. Despite his shooting numbers, with splits of 35.9 percent shooting overall and 29.6 percent from deep, his aggressiveness in attacking the basket and making smart decisions, either shooting or finding open teammates, has proven vital in the series. As long as he keeps up his Game 3 performance heading into Game 4, the Celtics may be well on their way to becoming champions.

2 Dončić Errors Prove Costly

4th quarter absence, fouling out, and defensive errors held back Dallas

Throughout the NBA Playoffs, Dončić has seen the fourth quarter be his calling card to dominate against his opponents. He shined against the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves with his clutch shots while taking advantage of mismatches.

Against the Celtics, however, that has yet to be the case. Matter of fact, he's had a negative impact on his team.

Dončić was 1-of-5 in the fourth quarter of Game 3, committing four fouls en route to him getting disqualified from the game due to his poor choices of maneuvering past Boston's defense.

Luka Dončić - NBA Finals 4th Quarter Stats Category Stat Points 8 Turnovers 4 Fouls 4 FG% 20% 3PT 0-8

Throughout the first three games of the series, Dončić had only eight points on 3-of-15 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter. He made none of his eight three-point attempts, which has severely limited his effectiveness due to the Celtics' suffocating defense on him with Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford taking turns against him. He's also committed four turnovers and four fouls, showing that his decision-making has regressed at the cost of his team.

His defense has also been a major issue, especially when facing the fast-paced offense of the Celtics. According to Second Spectrum, Boston is blowing by Dončić 67.7 percent of the time on drives throughout the series. It's higher than the 65.2 percent he got blown by in the first round against the Clippers and the 59 percent of drives he got blown by in the West Semis against the Thunder.

While it would help Dončić to have more offensive assistance from the supporting cast, only scoring 37 points in Game 3 when he and Kyrie Irving are not included, he needs to step up in the biggest moments to assure Dallas can stay alive for at least another game.

3 Kyrie Irving Finally Shined Against Boston

Scored 35 points on 28 shots against the Celtics' defense

Irving delivered his best performance of the series, scoring 35 points along with three rebounds and two assists on 13-of-28 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.

This marks a strong return to form for the star guard, who struggled in Boston. In the first two games, he totaled just 28 points on a disappointing 13-of-37 shooting overall and missed all eight of his three-point attempts.

Kyrie Irving - Game 3 Stats Category Stat Points 35 Rebounds 3 Assists 2 FG% #% 3PT 4-6

Despite his efforts in Game 3, the Celtics' win prolonged Irving's losing streak against Boston to keep going, going all the way back to 2021 when he used to play in Brooklyn.

In the 2024 NBA Finals so far, Irving is averaging 21 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from downtown. The Mavericks will need him to maintain his Game 3 performance if they hope to rally from a 3-0 deficit with him and Dončić leading the way.

4 Brown's Clutch Plays Paved The Way

Scored 24 points in 2nd half, 9 in 4th quarter

Jaylen Brown has impressed with his displays in the NBA Finals so far, showing a lot of composure with his shot selection while playing elite defense against Doncic and Irving whenever he switches onto them.

It took a while for him to get going in Game 3. He only scored six points in the first half, seeing Tatum explode with 20 instead.

Jaylen Brown - Game 3 Stats Category Stat Points 30 Rebounds 8 Assists 8 FG% 54.6% 3PT 2-9

The second half is where Brown made his presence known. He scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the third quarter, getting whatever he wished with mid-range shots and emphatic dunks that sparked a huge run for the Celtics to go up 91-70 early in the fourth quarter.

When the Mavericks tried to fight back, Brown responded with crucial shots to fend them off. He had nine points in the fourth quarter, with his last bucket with a minute remaining proving to be the shot that gave Boston all the distance they needed to come out of Game 3 with the win.

Brown is averaging 24.3 points, six rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 55.1 percent shooting from the field in the Finals. Should the Celtics seal the deal, he presents himself as a strong candidate for Finals MVP, an award that would be very deserving of him with his excellent performance in the playoffs so far.

5 Threes Are More Valuable Than Twos

Celtics made 17 triples to the Mavericks' 9

No matter how many points Dallas would score inside the paint, Boston would always counter that with a couple of three-pointers.

The Mavericks were efficient inside the paint with 52 points but gave up 17 three-pointers to Boston which wound up negating their edge. As for Dallas, they only made nine triples, getting outscored 51-27 in that category.

This area has proved to be the biggest factor in Boston winning the first three games. The Celtics have made 43 shots from downtown in the series, a huge advantage over the 22 three-pointers that Dallas has made.

Boston has flourished with Derrick White making a team-most 11 three-pointers, Tatum converting eight, and then Brown, Holiday, Horford, and Sam Hauser following suit with five each.

If Dallas wants to get back into the series, they must catch up with the Celtics' three-point shooting with Doncic, Irving, PJ Washington, and most of the supporting cast contributing in that department. If their efforts to make a lot of three-pointers are unsuccessful, then Boston's game plan of beating Dallas with the three-ball will be successful with their first title since 2008 and 18th in franchise history.