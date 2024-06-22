Highlights Jaime Jaquez Jr. excelled offensively in his rookie season.

Three-point shooting needs improvement for Jaquez moving forward if he wants to play a larger role.

Jaquez's readiness and basketball IQ signal a promising NBA career is ahead of him.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the Miami Heat had their ups and downs, and eventually, they again had to navigate their way to the NBA Playoffs by way of the Play-In Tournament. Miami would land the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference going into the playoffs, but they faced the Boston Celtics, and lost in five games to the eventual champs.

This now-past season was not a particularly notable one for Miami, given the Heat’s recent deep playoff runs in years prior.

Granted, injuries didn’t help Miami’s cause this last go-around, as players like Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro missed extended stretches, and Butler himself was out for the playoffs.

All of that being said, a positive storyline from last season for Miami was largely the play of Jaime Jaquez Jr. in his first year. Jaquez looks to be a player that has a bright future in the Association, and should get better and better.

3 Jaquez Has Plenty of Offensive Polish

Jaquez had a respectable production in his first season

Coming into last year’s draft, Jaquez looked to be a player who could make things happen early in his career offensively. He was a four-year collegiate player at UCLA who improved year to year on offense, where he got better as a scorer, and he was able to get to his preferred spots as he gained more experience.

In his rookie campaign with Miami, Jaquez was able to produce pretty well offensively, and he seemed to get more comfortable as the year wore on.

Jaquez was able to use his share of moves to get to in-rhythm shots during his share of possessions throughout his first year, and that resulted in respectable splits, realistically, for him. He had 11.9 points per outing in 2023-24, on 57.4 percent true shooting.

Jaquez's 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stat PTS 11.9 eFG% 53.6% 2-PT% 55.8% AST 2.6

While Jaquez is not a player teams are going to stick to on the perimeter as a shooter, per se, he’s already a player who can create his own offense in stretches, and he can get to the free-throw line. Jaquez had 2.3 free throws per outing as a rookie, and with his ability to draw and/or absorb contact, he’s not often going to be deterred from getting to spots inside the arc.

As an on-ball threat, Jaquez can get off looks as a driver, at times as a pull-up threat, and his mid-post feel is impressive. There, he plays at his own pace, where he can finish going toward the basket or from fadeaways, and he has the requisite intuition to know where to expect help to be, leading to quality passes if needed.

Pertaining to his off-ball play, though his catch-and-shoot viability has a ways to go, Jaquez is a fine cutter, which was shown in his first year.

Whether it’s in set situations on the weak side or as a player filling in transition, Jaquez cuts with intention, and he does nice work as a finisher after availing himself in those scenarios. He has good spatial awareness when working off the ball, and when running the floor, he is usually prepared to make a play going the other way moving at full speed after run-outs, which is key.

2 Threes Should Have Threes as More of a Point of Emphasis

Jaquez isn't much of a deep threat at the moment

Jaquez has a pretty diverse offensive game already, and he's a player whose role could seemingly expand next season. He's a crafty scorer and can get to his preferred spots consistently to generate nice looks.

But, it is apparent that three-pointers could be a bigger portion of his shot diet from here.

Jaquez shot 32.2 percent from three-point range in 2023-24, on what amounted to 2.7 attempts per outing. Per-36 minutes, that volume was 3.4. If Jaquez can be more viable from three, that could round out his game more offensively.

He wasn't much of a threat from deep in his rookie campaign, and that wasn't necessarily a big part of his game at UCLA. Although, despite those things being the case, if Jaquez can establish more catch-and-shoot viability, that could work wonders for him and the Heat.

This isn't to suggest that Jaquez should just hoisting up threes, and his mid-post game and touch in other areas are crucial. But, if he demonstrates he's willing and capable of hitting shots from beyond the arc, that could make him more dangerous at other levels.

Next season and moving forward, Jaquez being more on-point from three should be a point of emphasis. If that plays out, it'd pay dividends for him, taking his game to another level, and would only open up more driving and playmaking chances in the process.

His three-point attempt rate was 29.0 percent last season, and his three-point percentage was 32.2 percent. If he were to hone in on threes more, that could make a big difference over time as he looks to firmly establish himself as a quality NBA wing and possible starter for years to come.

1 Jaquez Came in Ready, and He Knows How to Play

Jaquez could have a rock-solid NBA career

Jaquez was a four-year collegiate player at UCLA, and coming into the prior draft, that probably played into him not being a lottery selection. Older prospects such as Jaquez are not usually players that are considered to have maybe as much upside as younger prospects.

That aside, Jaquez came into the league ready to contribute, and he still might have another level he can get to.

Jaquez’s splits in his first season were solid, even for an older rookie by today’s standards, and by and large, it was evident throughout his first year he just knew how to play.

Admittedly, Jaquez could improve as a shooter from beyond the arc, but with his mid-post/isolation, cutting, and transition feel, there are plenty of areas where he can make a difference offensively already. He’s a willing and capable passer, too. Those are all things he can lean on, as he potentially takes strides with his deep shooting/catch-and-shoot game.

On the other end of the floor, Jaquez is typically in the right position to give meaningful help, and the majority of his time, his contests are sound to shooters. He made some impact plays when playing passing lanes and from urgency when stunting to drivers as well, which often came from him knowing where to be in the right spots.

Although Jaquez can have some trouble laterally at times on-ball, with his instincts, savvy off-ball play and strength, he looks to be a player that should be able to hold up defensively most of the time as a forward defender. And his experience and steady growth at UCLA only aided him in his defensive efforts, which seemingly carried forward to a hard-nosed team in the Heat.

Next season and looking onward, Jaquez could be a very steady player for Miami, and even as an older prospect, he seemingly has another level he can get to with his game, provided the chances arise.