Highlights The U.S. basketball team is prioritizing size for an advantage over international opponents.

Team USA has emphasized defense over offense, though their offense has come naturally.

The Americans are focusing on teamwork, sharing the load evenly in order to build an identity.

The meat and potatoes of the 2024 Summer Olympics have descended upon Paris, as it progresses deeper into each level of competition. Basketball is no exception, with the preliminary and group stages now being completed, and several teams entering the final stage.

One of those teams, to no surprise to anyone, is Team USA. The Americans have long been the international basketball champions, and once again enter this tournament as heavy favorites.

While upsets can happen, Team USA has demonstrated that they possess every facet of the game necessary to take home the Gold. Here are three things the world has learned about Team USA Basketball as they enter the Olympic Quarterfinals.

5 Size Matters

The Americans have relied on more centers and big men

Steve Kerr has been coaching Team USA throughout these Summer Olympics, and he has brought his championship experience to the international stage. He knows a thing or two about building the right team to achieve maximum output and has done so here.

Big men are the key to surviving on the court, and Kerr has managed to bring that to the table. He prioritizes size in his lineups, often going with three centers in the rotation most of the time, which are the biggest players.

This brings yet another advantage to Team USA, as they can use their elite size to get their way versus opponents. Of course, other teams carry big men as well, but Team USA’s abundance of them and success on the court shows that size does matter in this instance.

4 Building an Identity

Steve Kerr has done his best to build a team identity

It is always important to have a team identity when competing on any level of competition, and it has been argued that Team USA lacks one as their team simply consists of a bunch of superstars thrown together. Realizing the importance of having an identity, however, is a narrative that Kerr and Team USA have tried to avoid.

“It’s important to focus on keeping that identity now that you're playing the best teams.” —Steve Kerr

Their players do not have the most experience playing together on the same court, as many other countries’ players do, since many of Team USA’s players come from different NBA teams. But they possess the talent and chemistry capable of winning the Gold, even if they are not as closely-knit as some other countries’ clubs.

3 Knowing Opponents

Team USA must recognize the legitimacy of their opponents

While Team USA are the heavy favorite to take home the gold yet again, it is important for them to recognize the legitimacy of other opponents. Several other countries have put together well-crafted rosters that can give Team USA a run for their money, and possibly even upset them if they get too complacent.

The Americans’ next game in the Quarterfinals will be against Brazil, who bring a strong rebounding game. Team USA has been out-rebounded so far in the Olympics, 124-123, and Brazil’s team averages 13 offensive rebounds per game.

"Looking ahead, we just keep the main thing the main thing. We can make the game truly simple for us because we're so talented. Everybody just has the right mindset." –Bam Adebayo

Canada has also proven to be a force in these Olympics, as they possess the most NBA players outside of Team USA. Like the U.S., they also finished 3-0 in the group stage, with a point differential of +20. They lack the size that the U.S. brings, however.

Germany does not lack the size problem. They feature players who can go toe-to-toe with the Americans in size, and the Germans also feature heavy depth. It will be a tall order for any team to knock off the Americans, but Team USA must recognize the strengths of their opponents without getting too cocky.

2 Not Just Offense

Team USA has demonstrated an elite defense

It is well-known that FIBA, the international body that hosts the Olympic Basketball games, possesses slightly different rules than the NBA. The rules aim to make the level of competition more fair by limiting offense while encouraging defense.

Steve Kerr has played into this by creating lineup combinations that focus on defense first, and the offense will naturally follow. Team USA, therefore, is more versatile and less offensive-heavy than one would think.

“We know what wins a FIBA game. We are just completely focused on our defense ... and then the beauty of our team and the talent, the depth of our talent is that from one game to the next, we've got lots of guys who have the ability to get rolling.” —Steve Kerr

In fact, what Kerr has been doing defensively appears to be working. The Americans are holding opposing teams to 40 percent shooting, and 29 percent from three-point range. On their end, they have averaged a combination of 16 steals and blocks per game.

1 Well-Rounded

The Americans have split the work evenly, avoiding becoming one-sided

The fact of the matter is that Team USA is a well-oiled and well-rounded machine on all sides of the ball. They have demonstrated their defensive abilities, and their offense needs no introduction, repeatedly blowing out opponents.

But their ability to receive this output throughout the roster is truly what makes Team USA dangerous. Kevin Durant , Bam Adebayo , and Anthony Edwards have led the team in offense, and none of them have started games.

“That's how we can overwhelm teams. It's just everybody has to be ready for your moment whenever it is. I think that's a challenge because you don't know from quarter to quarter from game to game who it's going to be, [but] it's a fun way to play. If you're bought into 'Let's just win the basketball game' and after that, who cares what it looks like.” — Stephen Curry

Team USA has ten different players averaging at least seven points and six shots per game, with no player averaging more than ten shots per game. The lineup is extremely well-rounded and not one-sided.

If any takeaways can be learned from the Americans’ performance so far, it is that they can beat any opponent on any given night just by being themselves — and that makes them the most feared.