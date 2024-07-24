Highlights Reports have suggested that Takefusa Kubo is on the verge of a move to Liverpool after a standout season at Real Sociedad.

Kubo's versatile position and playing style make him a top target for clubs seeking an exciting winger.

He's had a rocky road to the top, with Kubo failing to play for Real Madrid once during his three years at the club.

Takefusa Kubo has had a chaotic and thrilling career. When he first broke onto the scene in Europe, he was billed as one of the best teenagers in the world, yet as is often the case in the modern day, the pressure got the better of him. But while some fallen prodigies never reemerge, Kubo is now back in the spotlight.

The 23-year-old is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer of 2024 after an electric season with Real Sociedad saw him earn plaudits across Europe. He was not included in La Liga's Team of the Year, although he had every right to be, as his quick feet and energy lifted his side to a sixth-place finish.

As Arne Slot's side lead a hotly-contested race for Kubo's signature, here's everything you need to know about him. With a career path that's had countless obstacles and a style of play that makes the crowd rise to their feet, there's no reason why the Japan international can't start to be considered one of the best players in the world.

Career so Far

A rocky road to greatness

Kubo's story doesn't follow the conventional trends which take place at the most successful clubs in the world. He even had a spell at Barcelona when he was just 11, becoming top goalscorer for his age group in the 2012/13 campaign with 74 goals in 30 games. However, the Spanish club was later found to have violated FIFA's international transfer policy for under-18 youths, making Kubo ineligible to play for the club.

Naturally, this would be a disappointment for most, but Kubo took it in his stride, moving back to his homeland to play for Tokyo FC. He made his debut for the club at the age of 15 before registering 10 goal contributions in 30 matches. He was a breath of fresh air to Japanese football, acting like an energetic and excited kid desperate to play the beautiful game. Asian football has only grown in popularity over the years, so Real Madrid naturally acquired his services at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in the world — and they have helped develop some of the greatest players of all time, but they have a knack for sometimes struggling to develop youngsters who join from abroad. Martin Odegaard, now one of the best midfielders in the world, succumbed to the nickname of the 'next Messi' in the Spanish capital and Kubo suffered as a result. Despite being at the club for three years, he never played for them, instead plying his trade on loan around the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Takefusa Kubo became the youngest Japanese player in the history of Europe's top four leagues by making his debut at the tender age of 18 years, 2 months and 28 days.

Loan moves to Getafe and Villarreal both failed to take off, but Mallorca, a club situated off mainland Spain where people typically go to party, proved different. The now-23-year-old shunned the tacky pubs for the training pitch. Kubo shone during his first spell on the island before returning a year later to deliver a more mature and complete campaign, even if his top-level figures didn't reflect his undoubted improvement.

Before ever making a senior appearance for Real Madrid, Real Sociedad whisked Kubo away to San Sebastian in a permanent move worth just £7m in 2022. The enigmatic winger has continued to go from strength to strength, directly contributing to 24 league goals over the past two seasons.

Kubo's Club Stats Club Years Matches Goals Assists FC Tokyo 2016–2019 30 6 4 Real Madrid 2019–2022 0 0 0 Mallorca (loan) 2019–2020 36 4 5 Villarreal (loan) 2020–2021 19 1 3 Getafe (loan) 2021 18 1 1 Mallorca (loan) 2021–2022 31 2 3 Real Sociedad 2022–Present 85 16 14

On the international stage, it's been a similar story. Kubo has impressed while turning out for his nation in recent years, but it came after obstacles along the way. He made his debut in June 2019, and he featured on home soil during the Olympics in Tokyo, which led to disappointment as Japan crashed out in the semi-finals. With 13 goal contributions in 35 matches, there's no doubt he's shone, particularly during the 2022 World Cup where he started in the group stage victories against international giants Germany and Spain.

Kubo's Japan Stats Matches 35 Goals 4 Assists 9

Height and Age

1.73m tall and just 23 years old

Kubo is just 1.73m tall, which translates to just under 5ft 7in. It's the average height in Japan, although less than the European average, but Kubo uses it to his advantage. With a lower centre of gravity, he is able to quickly turn, rapidly changing his body position to wriggle away from defenders. In a sense, it helps him become a natural winger — something the modern-day game desperately lacks.

The Real Sociedad fan favourite was born on 4th June 2001, meaning he is still just 23 years old. Kubo has several years ahead of him before he reaches his peak — and that will only provide him with a major bout of confidence.

Preferred Position

Able to play anywhere in the final third

Kubo is an energetic winger who is capable of playing anywhere in the final third. Throughout his short career, he has played over 105 matches as an out-and-out right winger, picking up 32 goal contributions. When lining up in this familiar role, he tends to cut inside and use his stronger left foot to either shoot or try and pick out a teammate.

However, as is often the case in modern-day football, players have to be versatile. Even the best wingers in the world need to be able to play elsewhere, particularly due to the potential change of managers. Thankfully for Kubo, he can play across the front three. His ability as a second striker has received praise, as it sees him make quick runs off the back of the target man. If he were to move to Liverpool, it would give Arne Slot much-needed versatility.

Kubo's Stats by Position Position Matches Goals Assists Right winger 105 16 16 Attacking midfielder 28 3 3 Second striker 28 5 2 Left winger 19 0 2 Right midfielder 16 5 4 Centre-forward 13 3 3

Style of Play

Nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi'

As a right winger, Kubo’s agility and skill with the ball are crucial to his playing style. The Japanese superstar is known for his ability to cut inside on his preferred left foot, which will naturally draw comparisons to Arjen Robben, one of the greatest Dutch players of all time. Coupled with his unselfishness, the 23-year-old is capable of unlocking defences both directly and indirectly. His confusing runs and efforts off the ball are just as important as his ability on it.

When he does shine as a number 10 in the centre, he acts as proof that entertaining playmakers still exist. Many have suggested these kinds of players have gone extinct, but Kubo is a trip down memory lane. While he doesn’t always play as a central attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1, he is capable of roaming around the pitch, opening up a deep block with an impeccable pass, and controlling the tempo of a game. It can be a pleasure to watch. This jinking style naturally saw him billed as the 'Japanese Messi'.

Kubo places in the top 10% for progressive carries, averaging 5.55 per match, while he's in the top 17% for shot-creating actions (4.95 per match). It speaks volumes about his talent and how his team can rely on him during crucial moments. He passes the 'eye test' and a scrutiny of the statistics.

Takefusa Kubo's Future

Liverpool want to acquire his services

After an impressive season with Real Sociedad, Kubo was always going to be linked with a big-money move to one of the most successful teams in Europe. Therefore, unsurprisingly, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi, the winger is close to making a permanent move to Anfield.

They stated that the deal is 'in the final stages' after the player's representatives travelled to England, adding that Liverpool are set to pay around £55m for Kubo as they see him as the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, one of the greatest players in the club's history. The Athletic's James Pearce stated that he is not yet Anfield-bound, but there is no doubt he will eventually move to a major club.

With all his talent, watching Kubo in the Premier League feels all but guaranteed eventually — and, in an era of wingers who seem to be scared to take defenders on one-on-one, the Japanese star is a breath of fresh air.

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBref. Correct as of 24th July 2024.