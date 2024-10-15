Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu's injury woes may be about to get even worse, according to reports - with the Japan international suffering a recurrence of the problem that he picked up for Arsenal earlier in the season in his first game back against Southampton.

The former Serie A star came onto the pitch against the Saints in the dying embers of the game in place of makeshift right-back Thomas Partey, and though he saw the game out, the versatile star's first game back could be detrimental to his first-team chances - with a report stating that he will spend longer on the treatment table after a problem with his knee sprung back up.

Takehiro Tomiyasu Could Be Out With Knee Issue

The report by TEAMtalk states that Tomiyasu will face another spell on the sidelines despite only returning to action recently - which has put another spanner in the Gunners' trophy pursuits with the Japanese star acting as the ideal backup for Ben White.

Tomiyasu, who has been described as "one of the best" by Arteta, came off the bench vs Southampton before the international break as the Gunners came from behind to win 3-1 against Russell Martin's side having passed a late fitness test, and having missed the start of the campaign after a knee injury picked up in pre-season, the former Bologna man was expected to kick on from there.

Takehiro Tomiyasu's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 15th Goals 2 =11th Clearances Per Game 1.4 4th Tackles Per Game 0.9 =12th Interceptions Per Game 0.8 =4th Match rating 6.60 13th

He was left out of the Japan squad over the international break for games against Saudi Arabia and Australia, with his lack of action for Arsenal this season ruling him out of contention for their games.

However, TEAMtalk sources claim that the Gunners are 'seriously concerned' that Tomiyasu has suffered a recurrence of his knee problem after their appearance against the Saints, and he could be out of action for another month. That means that Tomiyasu will be unavailable for the weekend's game against Bournemouth with the top-flight set to resume - and that could see Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also sidelined after their knocks on international duty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Takehiro Tomiyasu has two goals and six assists for Arsenal.

Thomas Partey was forced to fill in at right-back against Southampton with White and Jurrien Timber also out, and if they haven't returned by the time the trip to Bournemouth comes around, it would see the Ghanaian start on the right-side of defence again.

Tomiyasu is the Ideal Squad Player for Arsenal

He is always consistent when coming into the side

Tomiyasu joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021, and although he has been a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta, the Japan international has been a key part of their squad when needed. Making 64 league appearances across the league in his first three full seasons at the club, Tomiyasu has been a part of Arsenal's squad that has risen from outside chances of Europa League qualification to genuine title contenders, even if he hasn't played in every game.

In times like these when White is injured, Tomiyasu can come in strong - and having already picked up over 60 Serie A appearances, Tomiyasu has enough experience to have an influence on games, which is furthered by his 42 games.

Reports have suggested that he could be sold with Timber also able to play at right-back, but his efforts in north London likely won't go unnoticed by Arsenal coaches.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-10-24.