Arsenal may have to rely on some outgoings this summer to bring in further reinforcements, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on their business for the rest of the window, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have strengthened significantly so far as they look to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

The north London club have secured the signings of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz so far since the transfer window opened.

Mikel Arteta hasn't messed around as he looks to reinforce his squad after narrowly missing out on finishing first in England's top flight.

The three new additions are likely to be pushing for starting roles in the Gunners squad, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the recruitment team's main focus is to offload some of their deadwood.

Although with Champions League football comes a hectic fixture schedule, Arsenal were involved in the Europa League last term, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock to the system.

Now, journalist Taylor has provided an update on some potential outgoings at the Emirates Stadium over the next few weeks.

What has Taylor said about Arsenal?

Taylor has suggested that Takehiro Tomiyasi is part of Arteta's plans heading into next season.

The Japanese defender is unlikely to leave the club, whereas Albert Sambi Lokonga and Cedric Soares are either being targeted or expected to depart.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Lokonga is one that's being looked at by Burnley, but from what I understand, the stuff that's been reported in the past few days has been sort of blown up a bit. It's not quite as close as being reported.

"Cedric Soares can leave. Tomiyasu, from what I understand, is very much part of Arteta's plans, and he's not going to leave the club.

"The only case that would maybe change - Tomiyasu is really appreciated at Arsenal because he's a versatile defender who's done a solid job - is if a right back comes in, which I don't forecast happening.

"I don't know how much money Arsenal have got left to spend, but the fact they are in for David Raya indicated that they're not done yet.

"I still think there could be a few surprises at Arsenal, but ultimately outgoings will be key to that further spending."

What's next for Arsenal?

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that we could see the Gunners make a new signing in attack, but maybe not until the end of the transfer window.

The reinforcements already finalised will undoubtedly make Arsenal a strong force next season, but with Champions League football on the horizon, they may need more to compete on all fronts.

Jacobs previously told GMS that Arsenal had recently made an enquiry about signing Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghanaian can play in a host of positions in midfield and attack, so that could be one to watch out for before the window slams shut in September.