The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the NFL's few legitimate starting quarterback competitions on their hands headed into the 2024 season—a battle between newly-signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew and second-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell.

It appears, early on at least, that O'Connell has the upper hand, according to first-year head coach Antonio Pierce, who coached O'Connell as the team's interim head coach for the 2023 season's final nine games (via The Athletic):

Aidan has already kind of taken the bull by the horns and he’s leading the way, and Minshew’s right there doing it as well. We’re going to stick to the process but, as I said before, Aidan’s earned the right to go out there and get the first snap.

The quarterback competition for the Raiders comes after the franchise tried and failed to trade up to obtain a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, where a record-tying six quarterbacks were taken in the first round, all within the first 12 picks.

The Raiders, selecting at No. 13 overall, ended up drafting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, the first two-time Mackey Award winner as the best tight end in the nation in college football history.

Raiders Faced QB Uncertainty Through All of 2023

Minshew received a contract that would suggest he's more than a backup in Sin City

The Raiders had the same starting quarterback in place for almost a decade with Derek Carr, who led the team from 2014 to 2022 before signing with the New Orleans Saints before the 2023 season. While Carr was selected to four Pro Bowls, he only had two winning seasons and never won a playoff game.

The Raiders started three different quarterbacks in 2023, with O'Connell leading the way with 10 starts. The fourth-round pick out of Purdue in 2023 went 5-5 with 2,218 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Raiders haven't selected a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft since taking LSU's JaMarcus Russell with the No. 1 overall pick in 2007. Russell is widely considered the biggest bust in NFL history, if not pro sports history. Russell went 7-18 in 25 starts over three seasons before he was out of the NFL for good.

The only reason to question the validity of Pierce's support of O'Connell is the fact that Las Vegas signed Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract in March. That computes to a $12.5 million average annual value, which ranks as the 18th-highest AAV among all QBs in the NFL.

There is a bevy of starting QBs that make less than that, including C.J. Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, and Trevor Lawrence. The next highest-paid QB that was not occupying a QB1 slot prior to OTAs is Zach Wilson, who makes fewer than $9 million a year, which is nearly 30 percent less than Minshew.

Sam Darnold is in a similar situation in Minnesota to the one Minshew finds himself in with the Raiders. Top 10 pick J.J. McCarthy is expected to eventually overtake him, but even then, Darnold only signed for one year and $10 million, while Minshew got a multi-year deal worth 25 percent more per year.

Top QB Contracts by AAV (Nos. 15-21) Rank QB AAV 15 Baker Mayfield (TB) $33.33M 16 Geno Smith (SEA) $25M 17 Jordan Love (GB) $13.5M 18 Gardner Minshew (LV) $12.5M 19 Sam Darnold (MIN) $10M 20 Bryce Young (CAR) $9.5M 21 Trevor Lawrence (JAX) $9.2M

Last year, Minshew threw for a career-high 3,305 passing yards along with 15 touchdowns and a career-high nine interceptions with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, also making his first Pro Bowl in the process. Minshew went 7-6 in 13 starts with the Colts.

Minshew is now on his fourth NFL team in six seasons. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and has gone 15-22 as a starter for the Jaguars, Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles, including an impressive 6-6 record when he was thrown into the fire as a rookie.

Pierce might have his favorite in this QB battle, but money talks in the NFL, and Minshew is making a whole lot more than O'Connell.

