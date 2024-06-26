Highlights The Cowboys are considering UFL players like Wyatt Ray, Jonathan Garvin, Derick Roberson, and John Lovett to add depth to their roster.

Wyatt Ray offers experienced edge rushing ability, Jonathan Garvin has strong size and speed, Derick Roberson is athletically gifted, and John Lovett is a standout runner.

With key players departing and roster gaps to fill, the Cowboys are looking to UFL prospects to strengthen their team.

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t yet satisfied with their roster for the 2024 season.

In a recent workout, they had four players from the UFL in to see if they should make the jump to—or for some of them, back to—the NFL. Among them were three defensive ends, Wyatt Ray, Jonathan Garvin, and Derick Roberson, while the fourth player was a fullback, John Lovett.

With the departure of key players like Tony Pollard, who signed with the Tennessee Titans, and Tyron Smith, who joined the New York Jets, the Cowboys are feeling the impact. The team's failure to address these losses through the first part of free agency and the draft has left them with many holes to plug.

The UFL Prospects: Scouting Report

Meet the UFL players being tested by the Dallas Cowboys

Wyatt Ray, an NFL journeyman with stints on seven NFL teams since 2019, spent time moving between practice squads and active rosters. After not being picked up for all of last season, he opted for the UFL.

In the UFL, Ray was able to show that he still had potential with impactful performances for the San Antonio Brahmas. He finished the season with 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. His ability to pressure the quarterback and disrupt plays was enough to catch the attention of the Cowboys.

With experience in the NFL and recent UFL success, Ray offers the Cowboys a seasoned edge rusher who could bring much-needed depth and tenacity to their defensive line, but he wasn't the only one in attendance trying to fill that role.

Jonathan Garvin was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and was a solid rotational piece on their defensive line over two seasons, contributing 32 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks.

After his release, Garvin went to prove himself in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers, where he notched two forced fumbles and three-and-a-half sacks. Although he wasn't dominating the stat sheet, his body type fits well for the NFL at 6'4" and 220 lbs. He's got impressive length and speed with his lean frame yet doesn't lack strength at all.

Garvin’s blend of NFL experience and recent success in the UFL positions him as a promising candidate to add to the Cowboys’ defensive depth, especially in their pass rush.

Derick Roberson, who began his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent, made an early impression by recording three sacks in 2019. After short stops with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, Roberson transitioned to the UFL, where he continued to showcase that he has what it takes with the Birmingham Stallions, tallying 22 tackles and four sacks this season.

Roberson is athletically gifted and it shows when he's on the field. The aggressive way that he applies pressure on opposing quarterbacks makes him a strong candidate for the Cowboys, or any other team in need of a jolt on the edge.

The only non-defensive end in the workout was fullback John Lovett, who has previous ties to the Kansas City Chiefs and Packers. According to Fox Sports RJ Young, Lovett was still a top contender for the UFL MVP in Week 6 of the season.

This comes as no surprise given he finished the season with the fourth most rushing yards in the entire UFL with 423, and led the league in yards per game at 52.9. With Tony Pollard leaving and the only replacement being an aging Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys' running back room desperately needs some help.

Since this was the UFL's inaugural season following its creation through a merger of the XFL and the USFL, it will be interesting to see how many of these UFL guys stick at training camps, and if the burgeoning league will become a real talent pipeline for the league.

Source: Pro Football Talk

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.