Tottenham Hotspur fans were over the moon when Mathys Tel signed for their club from Bayern Munich late on deadline day, in a rare piece of good news after what has been a dismal season in the Premier League - but presenter Jeff Stelling has questioned whether the prodigy is what they need with such an array of attacking talent already at the club.

Whilst Tottenham have struggled in the top-flight this season, goals have not been their issue. In fact, the Lilywhites stand as the joint-third highest scorers in the division alongside Manchester City, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal in that regard - and so it's defensively where they are toiling.

Stelling: Mathys Tel 'Not What Tottenham Need'

The striker has been in good form for the club

37 goals conceded is more than almost everyone in the top half of the table, whilst 13 losses is more than any other club outside the top four - meaning that defensive recruits were needed for Ange Postecoglou.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

And with that in mind, despite signing Kevin Danso, Stelling has questioned whether Tel is the right signing for the north London club at this stage in the season. He said on talkSPORT:

"Tottenham are getting the highly-rated Bayern forward Mathys Tel on a loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season. "Is that really what they need? Is he the sort of top player who can take them to the next level? Is he ready-made? Simon Jordan believes the London club can't attract the level of player that their fans expect."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 16 goals in 83 games for Bayern Munich.

"He said initially that he didn't want to go to Spurs. Is Tel the profile of a player that Spurs need - a teenager who has barely played for Bayern Munich? Where does he get into the side, does he get ahead of [Dejan] Kulusevski? I don't think so. Does he get in ahead of Son [Heung-min]? "In the wide areas they have got Kulusevski, Son, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner. I'm not sure how much we'll see of him. I might be wrong, but like most people, I don't know enough about him. All I know is that he couldn't get into the Bayern side."

Tottenham's defensive prayers weren't completely answered with Danso's arrival, especially when you consider that Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin are all out of action for the time being.

And, although qualification Europa League football looks a long way off, Spurs will be hoping for future success in that department by planning ahead for next season.

