TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist says Tottenham Hotspur have missed out on a ‘great’ signing in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as he could have made a real difference to Ange Postecoglou’s tactical setup.

The England international was the subject of a rejected £70m bid on transfer deadline day from Spurs, who wanted to add another centre-back late in the winter window to boost their depleted backline.

The Lilywhites signed Lens stalwart Kevin Danso last week but continued their search for further reinforcements after losing Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin to injuries.

Postecoglou’s side had a busy end to the winter window, with Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel joining late on deadline day after a lengthy pursuit.

Tottenham Miss Out on Marc Guehi

On transfer deadline day

McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested that Guehi’s arrival could have led to a change in Postecoglou’s tactics and potentially allowed the Australian manager to switch to a three-centre-back system:

“I thought that would be a great signing in respect to, I would change Tottenham's shape if they signed Guehi and I played the three centre-backs with two wider boys. “And it would have probably suited Ange in the way he plays.”

Guehi, who has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Palace, also attracted interest from Newcastle last summer.

The Eagles reportedly rejected four bids from St James’ Park for the 24-year-old six months ago, with the final offer worth up to £65m.

Palace were unwilling to sell Guehi this time again, given Oliver Glasner was left with just three fit centre-backs after Trevoh Chalobah was recalled by Chelsea and Chadi Riad sustained a long-term injury.

Tottenham, meanwhile, welcomed back Micky van de Ven last week after a lengthy absence and secured Danso's arrival late in the January window.

The Austrian centre-back joined on loan with an obligation to buy for £21m, with a five-year contract lined up for the summer.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace's Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 82.5 Minutes played 2,070

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Leyton Orient Boss Apologises to Tottenham for 'Stupid' Comment After Defeat The Leyton Orient boss admitted a feeling of embarrassment after his comments - and has wished Postecoglou and Co well for the rest of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.