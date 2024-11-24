Everton’s Premier League survival hopes are hanging by a thread, after their goalless draw against ten-man Brentford marked a fourth consecutive game without a win. Given this, in tandem with a strenuous fixture schedule around the corner, talkSPORT pundits Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy have expressed serious concerns about the Toffees’ ability to steer clear of relegation this season.

The blue side of Merseyside currently sits 15th in the table with 11 points from 12 games, but their position is anything but secure. Just a three-point gap separates them from the bottom three, and they rank as the second-worst team in the league in terms of attacking output, with only Southampton scoring fewer than Everton's 10.

They now face a crucial run of matches against some of the league’s strongest heavyweights, including all four of the division's current top four in December, and their performances here could have pivotal implications for their 2024/25 season.

Everton Under Serious Relegation Risk Says Pundits

Sean Dyche must navigate the ship before it’s too late

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cundy was quite frank with his perspective on Everton's chances at surviving relegation this season, as he expressed his worries for the Toffees. He said:

“In December, they’ve got [Manchester] United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, [Manchester] City, [Nottingham] Forest, sandwiched amongst all of that, they’ve got Wolves, they will stink. I’m worried about Everton".

O’Hara shared similar concerns, emphasizing the narrow margins Everton are dealing with in the relegation battle:

“You’ve got to look at the teams below.” “They’re 15th and have got 11 points, but Wolves have picked up, you say Crystal Palace aren’t going to be there, so the only other team really is Leicester. Ipswich, for me, are gone. Southampton are gone. It’s only Leicester then that Everton are fighting with. But, you’re talking about that fixture list they’ve got coming up, big trouble.”

Everton's 2024/25 Premier League Statistics Games 12 Wins 2 Draws 5 Losses 5 Goals scored per game 0.8 Goals conceded per game 1.4 Clean Sheets 4

The road ahead looks perilous for the Toffees, and Sean Dyche’s tactical acumen and experience will be crucial as he attempts to navigate this storm, but the squad may need major reinforcements to withstand the challenge. As such, the January transfer window may offer Everton a lifeline, with new prospective ownership under The Friedkin Group expected to provide significant financial backing.

It was previously reported that the club's top brass will be looking to introduce as many as three new faces to the Everton dressing room, including two new attackers, as Everton look to avoid the drop.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 24/11/2024