Gabby Agbonlahor claims he knows Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be leaving the Merseyside club on a free transfer once his contract expires, having already agreed on an eye-watering move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker claimed the 32-year-old has already set his sights on signing a lucrative deal in the Saudi Pro League and is in line to earn even more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what could be the worst-case scenario for Liverpool, Salah would leave with no financial reward for the Premier League giants, who rebuffed a reported £150m offer from the Middle East last year.

Agbonlahor claims Saudi Pro League chiefs are ready to make the Egyptian the next face of the league, with stars like Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema already on board.

Salah’s expiring deal remains a headache for the Liverpool bosses, who are now racing against time if they aim to keep their biggest names ahead of the January transfer window.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk's deals also expiring soon, the trio will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs ahead of potential free transfers next summer.

Salah Linked with Saudi Move

‘He’ll be the face of the league’

Speaking on talkSPORT, the striker-turned-pundit Agbonlahor claimed Salah will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, with a move to Saudi Arabia already on the cards:

“I’m hearing it'll be free transfer and how annoying would that be for Liverpool to lose Salah at 31 on a free transfer. “I think he’ll end up getting more than [Cristiano] Ronaldo is getting paid over there, he'll be the face [of the league]. “I can't say [who told me] but I just think he would have signed a new contract by now and it's enough money that he can't turn down over there.”

Salah’s expiring contract has been a hot topic since the start of September after the Egyptian winger revealed that nobody at the club had approached him about an extension yet.

Speaking after the 3-0 victory at Manchester United, the 32-year-old admitted this may well be his ‘last season’ on Merseyside, with Liverpool yet to make official moves to secure Salah’s long-term future.

In a blistering start to life under new boss Arne Slot, the Egyptian ace scored four goals and provided four assists in his first seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 3 Assists 4 Expected goals per 90 0.51 Shots per 90 3.47 Minutes played 443

Liverpool to ‘Open Talks’ with Luis Diaz

Over an improved contract

Liverpool are set to open talks with forward Luis Diaz to extend his stay at Anfield on fresh terms, a report from TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Merseyside giants are seemingly looking to reward the Colombian winger after his impressive start to the season, where he netted five goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

Diaz’s current deal sees him earn around £55,000 per week, making him only the 16th highest earner in the Liverpool squad, according to Capology.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-09-24.