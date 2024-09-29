TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent believes former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is waiting for the West Ham job.

The Hammers are just a matter of months into a new era under Julen Lopetegui. The Spaniard succeeded David Moyes in the London Stadium dugout at the end of last season – but he hasn’t had the best start.

West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League standings after six games. They have won just once, drawn twice and lost on three occasions. They also exited the Carabao Cup midweek at the third round stage following a 5-1 loss against Liverpool.

Potter ‘waiting’ for West Ham

One pundit believes he would be a good fit

Lopetegui is already a man under pressure given his team’s start to the season. After falling behind against Brentford inside the opening minute on Saturday, a second half equaliser from Tomas Soucek saved his side from suffering another abysmal defeat.

The draw at the Gtech Community Stadium may have afforded him a bit more time, but the discussions among fans and in the media already centre around potential replacements. Former Tottenham, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Bent believes Potter could be an ideal replacement.

Speaking on talkSPORT over the weekend [via Hammers News], the pundit hinted the former Chelsea and Brighton boss could be waiting for a specific job to become available.

Bent said:

“They got David Moyes. Not happy. Get him out. Lopetegui. Not happy with him. Get him out. Potter would be a good fit because he is a good coach. He must be waiting for something.”

West Ham ‘prioritising’ January move for midfielder

Rayan Cherki has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Elsewhere, West Ham have been linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the 21-year-old is a priority target for the upcoming January transfer window.

The article goes on to suggest the Ligue 1 side will demand a fee in the region of €30million to part ways with Cherki midway through the campaign. Lyon are currently 10th in the French league after six games, with two wins to their name.

Rayan Cherki 2024/25 stats for Lyon in all competitions Stat: Appearances 2 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 75'

Cherki joined Lyon’s academy as a youngster back in 2010. He made the step up to the first team four years ago, and has so far amassed over 140 appearances across all competitions since 2020.

He signed a contract extension with the club earlier this month, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2026. The report suggests West Ham’s interest in Cherki comes amid long term question marks over the future of Lucas Paqueta, as well as a recent dip in form.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.