Alan Brazil has made a surprising claim that Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers could be in line to replace Julen Lopetegui at West Ham United.

The talkSPORT pundit revealed that 'someone had sent him a text' last night, suggesting the Northern Irishman’s imminent return to the Premier League.

However, moments later, Brazil dismissed his own suggestion, ruling out Rodgers’ move mid-season due to Celtic’s near-perfect start in the Scottish Premiership:

“Someone sent me a text last night saying Brendan (Rodgers) for West Ham… What? Brendan Rodgers? He can’t leave, not with how Celtic are playing. “I don’t know if it’s just my mate winding me up because he is a Celtic fan or he’s heard something.”

Rodgers had previously departed Celtic midway through the 2018/19 season to take over at Leicester City, a move that caused huge controversy among the club's supporters.

The 51-year-old spent over four years at the King Power Stadium before returning to Celtic in the summer of 2023.

The Hoops have been flying in the Premiership this season, winning 10 of their first 11 games and sitting top of the table with 31 points.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui has endured a tough start to life at the London Stadium and is under growing pressure ahead of the weekend’s game against Newcastle United.

According to the latest reports, the Spaniard now faces two ‘make-or-break’ games to save his career in South London, with West Ham currently in 14th, five points above the relegation zone.

The Hammers are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division, having netted just 13 goals in their opening 11 games while conceding 19.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham have not ruled out new signings in January up front, having grown concerned about Niclas Fullkrug’s availability.

The German international has not played since the end of August, prompting the Hammers to begin exploring the loan market ahead of the winter transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 3 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.15

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.