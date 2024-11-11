TalkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy has predicted Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha will be lured away from Molineux after his superb start to the Premier League season.

The 25-year-old has been impressive under Gary O'Neil lately and once again was the main talking point in Wolves’ first win of the season, a 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Southampton.

After setting up Pablo Sarabia’s opener in the second minute, Cunha went on to score their second with an incredible 25-yard strike, clinching a crucial victory for the hosts.

The win lifted Wolves off the bottom of the table and into 19th place, and saw Cunha contribute at least one goal in his last three Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian’s performance on Saturday earned rave reviews from fans and pundits, with Cundy now predicting that Cunha could soon end up being ‘too good’ for Wolves, labelling him ‘a top player’:

“He set up Sarabia for the first goal, but his second, which turned out to be the winner, what a strike. This boy has got so much quality. “Ball at his feet, he travels at pace. There ain't many players that can travel at the same pace with the ball at their feet. “He will end up leaving Wolves. He's going to end up being too good for them. He's a top, top player.”

Cunha, who joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023, had an impressive debut campaign at Molineux, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances.

The 25-year-old added his fifth goal of the 2024/25 campaign on Saturday, as well as his second assist, marking only the second time he both scored and assisted in a Premier League game, after doing so against Everton last December.

Wolves, after earning their first league clean sheet in 23 games, will be hoping Cunha’s impressive form continues after the international break, with tests against Fulham and Bournemouth awaiting next.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 5 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 3.8 Minutes played 886

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.